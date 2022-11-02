Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 New Spy Shots Reveal Everything

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to make its world debut at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy or at Rider Mania

Royal Enfield is expected to host the global premiere of the Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy next week or at the Rider Mania event that starts on November 18. We do believe RE will showcase both Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650 at the EICMA show (or at least one of them). The Shotgun 650 is the production version of the SG650 concept showcased at last year’s EICMA show.

Both have already been caught testing several times undisguised in their near-production guise. Here we have a couple of more spy images of the Super Meteor 650 giving us more in-depth details. The cruiser will be positioned as the flagship 650 cc offering from the Chennai-based manufacturer and it will have premium surface finishes including chrome garnish.

The headlamp surround and handlebar risers are amongst some places that get the silver alloy finish while the front mudguard comes with the horseshoe-shaped mount as in the SG650 concept. The switchgear also gains a silver finish and some of the elements including the front brake master cylinder are identical to that of the Meteor 350.

The dual exhaust pipes, one exiting on each side, and circular rearview mirrors are finished in chrome. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 rides on CEAT Zoom Cruz tyres in a similar fashion to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It appears to have a 19-inch alloy wheel at the front and a Tripper Navigation system can also be seen on the spied prototype.

RE could offer it as an option in the Super Meteor and thus it will become the first 650 cc motorcycle from the brand to get that option. Other highlights are a split seat setup, LED tail lamps, round-shaped turn signals, chunky fenders, first-for-RE USD front forks, twin-sided rear shocks, dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch and so on.

It looks to be underpinned by the same twin cradle chassis as the 650 Twins and derives power from a 648 cc air- and oil-cooled parallel twin developing around 47 bhp and 52 Nm. It is linked with a six-speed transmission.