Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Listed On Indian Website Ahead Of Debut

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will make its local debut at the Rider Mania event in Goa on November 18 before going on sale

Royal Enfield hosted the global premiere of the Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The homegrown manufacturer will unveil the flagship cruiser in India on November 18 at the Rider Mania event in Goa. The three-day event will see the Super Meteor 650 greeting enthusiasts and potential customers and it will likely go on sale shortly afterwards.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be sold in standard and tourer guises with the latter getting touring-based accessories such as a tall windscreen and a pillion backrest. The motorcycle has been a long time coming and it has been listed on the brand’s official website for India along with its specifications and key highlights.

It is expected to be priced between Rs. 3.70 lakh and Rs. 4 lakh and derives power from the same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected air- and oil-cooled engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and has a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

RE says the Super Meteor 650 has a specifically developed engine mapping and the peak torque kicks in slightly later compared to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It has been further noted that 80 per cent of the total torque can be had very low in the rev range. The Super Meteor 650 is equipped with Showa sourced 43 mm upside down forks.

The rear boasts twin sided shock absorbers and the braking duties are handled by a front disc and a rear disc brake assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. Another first-for-RE feature is the LED headlamp and the equipment list also comprises a circular tail lamp and turn indicators, a semi-digital instrument cluster, Tripper navigation system as standard, a wide handlebar, etc.

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the new generation Bullet 350 early next year in India. A 450 cc adventure tourer, a 450 cc scrambler, updated 650 Twins and a 650 cc scrambler are also under development. The production version of the SG650 concept could follow the launch of the Super Meteor 650.