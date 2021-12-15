Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Leaked Online – 5 Things To Know

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to go on sale by the middle of next year in India; will be powered by a 648 cc parallel twin cylinder engine

In the latest video from the ride to the South Pole via Himalayan series, Royal Enfield has accidentally or not shown the production versions of the Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650. This could be intentional as the production-spec Hunter 350 appeared in a previous video and nevertheless, we are getting an early sneak peek of the upcoming models bound for 2022. Here are the five things you need to know about the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 350:

1. Launch:

Royal Enfield is expected to launch a host of new motorcycles through 2022 and it includes the Scram 411 (road-biased version of the Himalayan), Hunter 350, and the Super Meteor 650. The flagship cruiser will more likely be introduced by the middle of next year and it will sit at the top of the range above the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

2. Powertrain:

As for the performance, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to use the same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine that produces just over 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch will be standard.

3. Price:

We can expect the upcoming cruiser to be priced around Rs. 30,000 more than the Continental GT 650 and thus it could cost around Rs. 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Design:

The Super Meteor nameplate will more likely return after decades of absence via the cruiser and it has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, tall windscreen, forward set footpegs, upright handlebar positioning, wide seat for the rider and pillion, prominent front and rear fenders, side-mounted exhaust system, circular mirrors and so on.

5. Features:

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will become the first motorcycle from the brand’s range to boast upside-down front forks while the rear gets twin shock absorbers. The equipment list will comprise a disc brake on both ends assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, semi-digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation, circular LED tail lamp, chrome touches and so on.