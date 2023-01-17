Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Detailed Ride Review – Video

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is equipped with features such as an LED headlamp, USD front forks, adjustable brake and clutch levers, turn-by-turn navigation, etc

Royal Enfield officially announced the prices of the Super Meteor 650 yesterday in India. The flagship cruiser carries a starting price of Rs. 3.49 lakh for the Astral variant while the Interstellar and Celestial versions are priced at Rs. 3.64 lakh and Rs. 3.79 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). The base Super Meteor is around Rs. 45,000 costlier than Continental GT 650.

We rode the Super Meteor 650 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan a few days ago and here we have attached the link to the detailed review below. The motorcycle comes with first-for-RE features such as an LED headlamp, 43 mm upside-down front forks sourced from Showa and Google-powered Tripper Navigation system as standard. The third 650 ccc offering from the brand sits on a new platform and has a new swingarm to meet the cruising needs.

The base Astral variant of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available in three monotone colour schemes: blue, green and black. The mid-level Interstellar is sold in two dual-tone paint schemes commanding a premium of Rs. 15,000 but it does not have any other changes to the equipment list. The range-topping Celestial is offered in two dual-tone exterior shades as well.

The Super Meteor 650 Celestial gains accessories such as a pillion backrest, a tall windscreen and a deluxe touring seat as standard fitment. Customers can buy a whole list of accessories including LED turn indicators, bumper guards, auxiliary lights, rider footpegs, panniers, etc separately or through Grand Tourer and Solo Tourer genuine accessory themes.

The cruiser derives power from the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The features list comprises adjustable clutch and brake levers, five-step adjustable twin-sided rear shock absorbers, an upright handlebar, forward set rider footpegs, a semi-digital instrument pod with an LCD display, 320 mm front disc and 300 mm rear disc assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, 19-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy rims, etc.