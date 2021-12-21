Royal Enfield Successfully Completes South Pole Expedition

Royal Enfield’s expedition to reach the Geographic South Pole saw a 28-day journey traversing Antarctica on a 400 km ride from 87-degree South to the South Pole

Royal Enfield has officially announced that it has successfully completed the quest for the pole, one of the key milestones in the brand’s 120-year history. The Chennai-based manufacturer has finished the 90° South expedition on the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the company says it is an extraordinary tribute to the commitment to pure motorcycling and to the courage and resilience of riders and explorers across the globe.

The 90-degree South expedition began on December 16, 2021, and Royal Enfield regularly posted videos on its social media channels to keep the viewers updated. Santhosh Vijay Kumar and Dean Coxson rode to the geographic South Pole in just 15 days as the ambitious attempt has been made into a reality.

The team arrived at Novo in Antarctica from Cape Town for four days of acclimatization, as they loaded supplies while checking the equipment and the motorcycles. From Novo, the team covered an overland distance of 3,200 km over the next nine days, manoeuvring through different climatic conditions in a brave attempt.

The team endured temperatures between -30 and -25 degrees and wind speeds of up to 60 kmph towards the Ross Ice Shelf. Situated in the extreme south of the continent, Ross Ice Shelf was the designated starting point but an unexpected blizzard forced the team to alter the course. Instead of starting the ride from 86 South, the team started the ride from 87-degree South.

Despite a few initial setbacks and a slight detour, the expedition team completed the quest on December 16, 2021, creating history. The Himalayan dual-purpose adventure touring machines were modified in-house with upgrades related to navigating snow and ice. The motorcycles were ridden on a compacted snow track to the South Pole to reduce drag and limit emissions.

Currently, the team is heading towards Union Glacier, the western part of Antarctica, from where they will fly out to Punta Arenas, Chile. The expedition to reach the Geographic South Pole saw a 28-day journey traversing Antarctica on a 400 km ride from 87-degree South to the South Pole.