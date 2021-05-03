Royal Enfield Sold Over 53,000 Units In April 2021 – Bullet, Meteor

Last month, Royal Enfield reported a total sales figure of 53,298 units, which translates to a 19.32 per cent MoM decline in sales

Royal Enfield has announced its sales figures for April 2021, reporting a total dispatch of 53,298 units during that period. In March 2021, the Chennai-based manufacturer’s total sales figure stood at 66,058 units, thus translating to a sales drop of 19.32 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis for last month.

The manufacturer reported a domestic sales figure of 48,789 units in April 2021, which is an 18.92 per cent sales drop compared to 60,173 units sold in March 2021. Meanwhile, the export figures registered a drop of 23.38 per cent on an MoM basis, down to 4,509 units in April 2021 from 5,885 unit in March 2021.

Of the total motorcycles sold by Royal Enfield in April 2021, 46,561 units were of the 350cc models (Classic 350, Meteor 350, and Bullet 350), while 6,737 units were of the 350+cc models (Himalayan, Interceptor 650, and Continental GT 650). There are no Year-on-Year figures to report, as in April 2020, India had entered a complete lockdown, and manufacturing and dispatch of vehicles had completely shut down during that period.

Royal Enfield has a lot of new motorcycles lined up for launch, and plenty of test models have also been spied during road tests. Two new 650cc motorcycles are in the pipeline, one of which is a cruiser and the other is more of a roadster. The brand recently trademarked the name ‘Shotgun’, which is expected to be for one of these two upcoming 650cc bikes.

Also, the manufacturer has a new 350cc model in the making, which is expected to be named ‘Hunter 350’. It will utilise the same engine and platform as the Meteor 350, and will be a retro-styled roadster. The most anticipated upcoming motorcycle from Royal Enfield, however, is the next-generation Classic 350.

The next-gen Classic 350 has also been spied multiple times during road tests, and is expected to launch in the Indian market very soon, likely in the coming months. It will also share its engine and platform with the Meteor 350, but will continue to have the same signature styling as the current RE Classic, with a few changes here and there.