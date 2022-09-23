Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Spotted Testing Again In Production Guise

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is expected to make its global debut in the coming months before going on sale in India and abroad

Royal Enfield has been developing a number of new motorcycles for the domestic market as new 450 cc and 650 cc models are being tested on public roads. Here we have posted a reel of the latest sighting of the production-spec Shotgun 650 and is expected to make its global debut at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy before going on sale.

Just like every other latest Royal Enfield motorcycle, it will target customers in India as well as abroad. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is the production version of the SG650 concept showcased at last year’s EICMA show. While its official launch timeline has not been revealed yet, it could debut alongside the Super Meteor 650 cruiser.

Judging by the latest spy pictures of both the models, we can expect them to debut either at EICMA or the Rider Mania. The Shotgun 650 has a roadster stance and it will have several commonalities with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 including the platform and some of the hardware. The new spy video shows the presence of a star shaped signature on the circular LED tail lamp.

Below which, the round-shaped turn signals and numberplate holder can be seen. The black finished dual exhaust pipes and twin sided rear shock absorbers are other highlighs along with split seat setup and a large sized fuel tank. It runs on tubless tyres with Y-shaped black alloy wheels and a floating semi-digital instrument cluster for main display and a smaller one for Google-powered Tripper Navigation system also feature on the prototype.

The front end boasts a circular LED headlamp with turn indicators fitted on its black casing. You could also see upside down front forks, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, an upright handlebar positioning and relaxed footpegs in the Shotgun 650’s prototype.

As for the performance, a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine is utilised and it develops a maximum power output of just above 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a six-speed transmission and a slipper and assist clutch will be a standard fitment.