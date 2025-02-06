Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Limited Edition Launched At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 limited edition has been developed in collaboration with ICON Motosports; booking window to go live on February 12

Royal Enfield has introduced an exclusive iteration of the Shotgun 650, developed in collaboration with ICON Motosports, a US-based custom motorcycle builder. Drawing inspiration from ICON’s custom creation, ‘Always Something,’ which captivated audiences at EICMA 2024 and Motoverse 2024, this limited edition brings together distinctive aesthetics and performance elements.

To make it more exclusive, only 100 units will be released worldwide. The limited run Shotgun 650 gains a triple-tone paint scheme featuring race-inspired graphics. Its highlighting custom elements are gold contrast cut rims, blue shock springs and a red seat bearing an integrated logo. Meanwhile, bar-end mirrors complete the design, adding an aggressive touch.

Royal Enfield says the special edition has deep-rooted connection to its global custom motorcycle culture. To make the deal a lot sweeter, every owner of the Shotgun 650 limited edition will also receive an exclusive Slabtown Intercept RE jacket designed by ICON, combining suede and textile with leather appliqués and intricate embroidery.

The limited edition offering will be made available through a global drop. Registration for Indian customers opens exclusively on the RE App from February 6, 2025 while riders in APAC, Europe, and the Americas can sign up via the Royal Enfield website. Given its exclusivity, only 25 units will be allocated to each region.

On February 12, 2025, at 3 PM GMT, the booking window will go live. The first 25 buyers in each region to secure a reservation will secure the ownership. Priced at Rs. 4,25,000 (ex-showroom, India), the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 limited edition is equipped with a 648 cc parallel-twin producing 46.3 hp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed transmission.

Commenting on the limited edition, Adrian Sellers, Head – Custom & Motorsport at Royal Enfield, said “Our collaboration with ICON Motosports for the Limited Edition Shotgun 650 exemplifies the custom possibilities of the Shotgun 650, celebrating the artistry and passion of custom building while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Royal Enfield motorcycles. The ‘Always Something’ by ICON was a masterpiece, and we are thrilled to bring this production version channeling its passion and style to our community of riders worldwide.”