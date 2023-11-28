Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launching Soon – All Known Details

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 and it will be powered by the familiar 648 cc parallel twin

Royal Enfield announced the prices of the Himalayan 450 at the MotoVerse 2023 event in Vagator, Goa and it was accompanied by a surprise visitor as the Shotgun 650 Twin graced the show floor as well but with a catch. The motorcycle showcased is limited to just 25 units as it is a factory custom and only the MotoVerse goers with a registration ID are able to buy one.

The customised SG650 boasts a hand-painted body finish and is different from the Super Meteor in a lot of ways. Due to its exclusive nature, it carries a price tag of Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and has 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels as opposed to 19- and 16-inchers in the Super Meteor. In short, it gets changes to appeal to customers as a classic-like roadster.

The Chennai-based manufacturer has confirmed that the production version of the Shotgun 650 is gracing showrooms next year and we do expect it to be launched in the January-March period. The motorcycle will be positioned below the existing flagship, the Super Meteor 650 and its ergonomics could be similar to that of the aforementioned factory custom.

It will have different gearing, a slightly shorter wheelbase and tuned suspension compared to the Super Meteor but the performance will be derived from the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine delivering a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission and a slipper and assist clutch will be standard.

The braking duties will be handled by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It will be suspended on upside-down front forks and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear. The main frame, semi-digital instrument cluster with Tripper Navigation, powertrain as well as the transmission will be shared with the Super Meteor flagship cruiser.

The Shotgun 650 will have a new fuel tank, middleset footpegs, upright handlebar and new body panels and it will target a wide range of buyers due to its more agile nature in comparison. It is expected to cost around Rs. 3.3-3.34 lakh (ex-showroom).