Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon Limited Edition Sold Out In Seconds

The production of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon is limited to just 100 units across the globe

Royal Enfield recently launched a limited edition version of the Shotgun 650, crafted in partnership with US-based custom motorcycle builder ICON Motosports. This exclusive model takes design cues from ICON’s custom build, ‘Always Something’ which gained widespread attention at both EICMA 2024 and Motoverse 2024 events.

With only 100 units produced globally, this special edition offers enthusiasts a distinctive take on the Shotgun 650. This exclusive edition was released worldwide through a limited drop. In India, registrations opened on February 6, 2025 via the RE App while enthusiasts in Europe, APAC and the Americas registered through the Royal Enfield website.

Due to its rarity, only 25 units were designated for each region, making it a highly sought-after collector’s piece. The booking window for the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Icon opened on February 12, 2025, at 3 PM GMT and unsurprisingly, all units were snapped up almost instantly. The first 25 buyers in each region successfully secured their reservations.

Priced at Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India), it is powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 46.3 hp maximum power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Around Rs. 65,000 costlier than the standard model, it boasts a triple-tone paint scheme accented by race-inspired graphics. Custom design elements include gold contrast-cut rims, blue shock springs and a distinctive red seat embossed with an integrated logo.

To further enhance its aggressive styling, bar-end mirrors have been added. Royal Enfield emphasizes that this limited edition model reflects its strong ties to the global custom motorcycle scene. Adding to its exclusivity, each Shotgun 650 special edition owner will receive a premium Slabtown Intercept RE jacket, specially designed by ICON.

This jacket combines suede and textile materials featuring leather appliqués and detailed embroidery. Royal Enfield is currently planning to expand its 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc portfolios while the brand’s first electric offering is also under development. The existing 350 cc models will be updated and brand new segments will be entered in the 450 cc and 650 cc categories.