Royal Enfield SG 650 Twin Concept Breaks Cover At EICMA 2021

Royal Enfield SG 650 Twin Concept will spawn a production cruiser 650 powered by a 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine as the 650 Twins

Royal Enfield has hosted the global premiere of the SG 650 Concept on the opening day of the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The annual motoring exhibition has also seen the debut of the 120th Year Anniversary Edition of the 650 Twins and is limited to just 480 examples to celebrate the storied retro motorcycle maker’s twelve decades of presence in the motorcycling scene.

The Royal Enfield SG 650 Twin Concept is a near-production prototype of the upcoming 650 cc cruiser from the Chennai-based manufacturer and it has already been spotted testing on public roads for many months. It is expected to go on sale sometime in the first half of next year and it will be underpinned by the same platform as the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Back to the concept, it runs on fat wheels up front and rear and the fenders are as prominent. Sticking by the authentic cruiser appeal, it has a single seat for the rider and the rear black fender is exposed giving a bobber stance. Royal Enfield has applied a mix of white and black colour scheme with striking graphics and Royal Enfield stickering on the fuel tank adding vibrance.



Standing in line with the classic theme, the Royal Enfield SG 650 Twin Concept boasts a circular headlamp with a regular halogen bulb, chrome finished bar-end mirrors that are tilted downwards, a glossy casing, textured seat, blacked-out engine casing and slightly upward tilted dual exhaust pipes, upside-down front forks (first for RE), and raked twin springs at the rear.

It also features a twin-pod instrument cluster that will offer Google-powered Tripper Navigation in its production specification, reworked subframe, chunky white coloured glossy front fender, side panels with SG 650 Twin graphics, fuel tank similar to the 650 Twins, front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system, middle-set footpegs, upright handlebar, and so on.



As for the performance, the road-going version will continue to be powered by the 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine developing a maximum power output of just over 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard as in the 650 Twins.

