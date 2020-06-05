Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor From 1968 Beautifully Restored

This restored Royal Enfield Series 1A Interceptor comes equipped with a new clutch, cables, brakes and tyres, and will soon go up for auction at the Mecum Auctions in July

The Royal Enfield Interceptor was originally launched back in 1960, when the two-wheeler manufacturer was still an English brand, and the bike continued to evolve until the end of production in 1970. A new-gen model of the Interceptor was introduced in 2018 and has went on to become one of the most popular RE bikes today, globally.

But this time, we bring to you a Series 1A Interceptor from 1968, that was fully restored back in 2017. Considering the fact that the original Interceptor wasn’t a very popular motorcycle back in the day, it is pretty rare to find one from 60s in a well-maintained condition.

However, this restored 1968 Series 1A Interceptor is in pretty good shape now and looks as good as new. Apart from the cosmetic restoration, the bike also gets a new clutch, cables, brakes and tyres as well. The Interceptor was the most powerful and the fastest RE motorcycle available in the 60s, and was pitted against the likes of Triumph, BSA and Norton motorcycles in the desert and off-road racing space in North America.

This Interceptor will be put up for auction at the Mecum Auctions in July. Talking about the current-gen Interceptor 650, the motorcycle comes equipped with a 648 cc parallel-twin, 4 stroke, single overhead camshaft, air-oil cooled motor that belts out 47 hp of power at 7,250 rpm, along with 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm.

Apart from its engine, buyers are also attracted to its ageless design. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor in a range of colours including Baker Express, Mark Three, Ravishing Red, Orange Crush, Glitter & Dust and Silver Spectre. The Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer retails the Interceptor 650 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable twin-cylinder motorcycle available in the country as of now.

It goes on to compete against the likes of the Harley-Davidson Street 750, as well as the Kawasaki Z650 in the Indian market, while it also rivals the KTM 390 Duke in terms of price.