Royal Enfield Oct 2019 Sales Analysis – Classic, Himalayan, Thunderbird, Bullet

Royal Enfield garnered 67,538 units last month as against 70,044 units in October 2018 with YoY decline of 3.6%

Royal Enfield finished as the fifth largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country in the month of October 2019 by posting a total of 67,538 units as against 70,044 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with YoY negative growth of 3.6%. Last month has been pretty successful for the brand as it got the better of Suzuki and Yamaha.

Three motorcycles within Royal Enfield’s domestic range posted positive YoY sales growth last month and they were Bullet Electra Twinspark, Bullet 350 Twinspark and the Himalayan. The dual-purpose adventure tourer, in particular, is finding increased number of takers in recent times as the trend has certainly caught on.

The homegrown brand registered a total of 1,172 units in October 2019 and when compared to the same month last year, 1,089 units were recorded resulting in YoY sales increase of 8%. The Bullet Electra Twinspark saw a massive volume surge of 108% last month as 5,613 units were retailed against 2,696 units.

Royal Enfield Models October 2019 October 2018 Classic 350 38,936 46,148 Thunderbird 350 4,108 7,129 Bullet Electra Twinspark 5,613 2,696 Bullet 350 Twinspark 15,454 11,451 Bullet 500 49 188 Himalayan 1,172 1,089 Classic 500 391 1,238 Thunderbird 500 91 105 650 Twins 1,724 –

The Bullet 350 Twinspark posted cumulative domestic sales of 15,454 units in October 2019 as against 11,451 units with YoY sales increase of 35%. The Classic 350 continued to be the most sold model last month but its negative YoY sales growth stayed put as well.

Royal Enfield sold a total of 38,936 units of the Classic 350 in India last month as against 46,148 units in October 2018 with YoY decline of 16%. The Thunderbird 350 faired a lot worse with 42% YoY decline as 4,108 units were retailed in the concluded month as against 7,129 units during the same month a year ago.

The Bullet 500, Classic 500 and Thunderbird 500 saw Year-on-Year de-growth of 74, 68 and 13% respectively. The Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 had combined to register 1,724 units last month as they consistent run continues despite the volume slowdown for other RE motorcycles.