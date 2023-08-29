Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted Again, Launch Likely Nearing

Expected to make its debut in India during the first half of the upcoming year, the Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is generating quite a buzz with frequent spotting of test mules

Currently, Royal Enfield is diligently working on an array of new motorcycle offerings. Among these, the 450 cc and the flagship 650 cc lineups are the ones garnering significant attention. The 650 cc series, in particular, has already given birth to three motorcycles with the latest one being the Super Meteor 650. The testing phase of the rugged scrambler-styled motorcycle is well underway, judging by the spy images.

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 test prototype appears to be in its final stages of testing. It features a circular headlamp adorned with chrome accents, a single-pod instrument cluster incorporating the Tripper Navigation system, a compact LED tail light bordered by chrome bezels, sleek LED turn signals at both ends and a mandatory saree guard.

Equipped with 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels running on block-patterned tires suitable for both on-road and off-road ventures, the Scrambler 650 test prototype showcases a wide handlebar arrangement, slightly rear-positioned footpegs, and an oval fuel tank reminiscent of the Interceptor. The bike’s aesthetic is further marked by minimalistic body panels, a ribbed seat, a side-mounted exhaust system and circular rearview mirrors finished in black.

On the suspension front, the bike utilizes upside-down front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking responsibilities are managed by disc brakes both at the front and rear, accompanied by a dual-channel ABS system. We do expect the motorcycle to hit the market sometime early next year judging by the frequent spotting of test mules.

It could follow the launch of the new-gen Bullet 350 and Himalayan 450, slated for this year. Regarding pricing, a positioning slightly below the Super Meteor 650 is plausible, given the latter’s approximate cost of Rs. 3.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the Scrambler is the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air-and-oil-cooled engine, generating an estimated output of 46.5 PS and 52 Nm. This powertrain will be mated to a six-speed transmission equipped with a standard slipper clutch.

Spy Source: Powerdrift