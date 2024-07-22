Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Patent Image Leaked, Launch Soon?

Carrying the Interceptor Bear 650 name, Royal Enfield could launch its flagship scrambler sooner rather than later in India and abroad

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a host of new motorcycles across different segments over the next 12 to 18 months. Following the debut of the Guerrilla 450, the brand’s second 450 cc offering, the updated version of the Classic 350 is expected to arrive soon. RE has already been spotted testing a trio of 650 cc motorcycles in India and abroad.

Chief amongst them is a scrambler based on the Interceptor 650. The Int and Continental GT 650 brought in plenty of volumes and they averaged 2,000 unit sales per month in their initial stages. The range has been expanded to accommodate the Super Meteor 650 and more recently, the Shotgun 650. It will further be strengthened with what could be dubbed the Interceptor Bear 650.

The design patent of the motorcycle has been leaked online and it mimics the test prototypes we have seen on public roads over the last several months. Just as in the test mules, the production model will feature a two-in-one exhaust system as opposed to the twin exhaust units found in the existing crop of 650 cc models and it is a welcoming addition.

Manoeuvring through traffic in the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 is a tedious affair with the outward projecting twin exhaust pipes and the two-in-one routing could fix that. It will derive power from the tried-and-tested 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, producing just over 47 PS and 52.3 Nm. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch as standard.

The Interceptor Bear 650 will feature a circular LED headlamp, sharp LED turn indicators and an LED tail lamp as you can see in the design patent. It will also be equipped with upside-down front forks and the circular TFT instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation is also possible. Being a scrambler, different engine and gearbox tuning should help in distinguishing itself from the rest of the 650 cc range.

But, we will have to wait and see if it really turns out to be the case. It will be lighter than the Interceptor and GT and will get a single-piece seat, tubular grab rail, dual-channel ABS, circular mirrors, sturdy front fender, wire-spoked wheels with tubed tyres, etc.