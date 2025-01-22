Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched In India At Rs. 2.08 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 440 is powered by a new 443 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine, generating 25.4 bhp of maximum power and 34 Nm of torque

Royal Enfield revealed the Scram 440 at the Motoverse 2024 festival in Goa, highlighting a range of mechanical upgrades. While maintaining the recognizable Scram 411 design, the updated model features notable enhancements aimed at improving performance, comfort, and practicality. It has today been launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 2.08 lakh for the base Trail variant with spoked wheels and tubed tyres (ex-showroom).

The top-spec Force variant is Rs. 7,000 costlier as it is shod on alloy wheels with tubeless rubber. At the heart of the upgrades is the new LS440 engine which now offers a displacement of 443 cc, achieved through a 3 mm increase in bore size. This enhancement delivers a 4.5% increase in power, generating 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm along with a 6.5% rise in torque, reaching 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Complementing the engine is a new six-speed gearbox with a revised final gear ratio, optimizing highway cruising and providing improved traction. Additionally, a pull-type clutch has been introduced, reducing lever effort by 0.75 kg. The Scram 440 retains the half-duplex split cradle frame from the Himalayan 411.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 To Debut Later This Year – Key Details

The suspension system features 41 mm telescopic front forks with 190 mm of travel, complemented by a link-type monoshock at the rear providing 180 mm of travel. It has a weight of 196 kg, a wheelbase of 1,460 mm, and an overall length of 2,165 mm. The Scram 440 is equipped with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels fitted with dual-purpose tubeless tyres in the Force trim.

The motorcycle also features a new LED headlamp for improved visibility and switchable ABS. Improved practicality meant that a USB Type-A charging port and a semi-digital instrument cluster with Tripper navigation system as an option have been introduced. Besides a seat height of 795 mm, the Scram 440 has enhanced ground clearance of 200 mm.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch In India Delayed To Feb Or March

The braking system features a 300 mm hydraulic disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, paired with a dual-channel ABS system. It offers a payload capacity of 179 kg and is compatible with a top box.