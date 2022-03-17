Royal Enfield Scram 411 Vs Himalayan – Price, Design & Features

The new Royal Enfield Scram 411 is based on RE Himalayan, and here, we have explained all the differences between them in detail

Royal Enfield recently launched its new scrambler – Scram 411 – in the Indian market. It is essentially a naked version of the brand’s ADV – Himalayan – with plenty of similarities and differences between the two. The 411cc oil-cooled engine (24.31 PS/32 Nm), for example, is the same between them, and it comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Here, we have detailed all the differences between the newly-launched Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Vs Himalayan – Design

RE Scram 411 and Himalayan have the same architecture, and their overall designs have plenty of noticeable similarities. The frame, fuel tank (15 litres), and tail section panels (including taillight) are identical on the two bikes. The rear-view mirrors are round on both of them, keeping in line with the retro theme. Also, both motorcycles get flashy paint schemes, different on each.

There are plenty of differences as well between these two motorcycles. RE Himalayan gets a front subframe, which acts as a skeletal fairing and has the headlamp mounted on it. We also see a tall visor at the front for deflecting wind, along with a beak-style fender. Other than that, it gets a split seat setup, a top box mount on the tail, and a long upswept exhaust.

RE Scram 411 has a simpler design in comparison. It gets a sleek headlamp cowl, small tank extensions, a bash plate, a single-piece seat, and a single-piece pillion grab handle. While both bikes get wire-spoke wheels, the Himalayan gets 21-unit at the front while the Scram 411 gets a 19-inch front wheel. Both bikes get a 17-inch rear wheel.

The tyres are different as well – 90/90 front and 120/90 rear on Himalayan, 100/90 front and 120/90 rear on Scram 411. Royal Enfield’s new scrambler has 200mm of ground clearance, while the ADV has a ground clearance of 220mm. The handlebar is the same on both, but on Scram 411, it has been positioned closer to the rider.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Vs Himalayan – Equipment

The instrument console of Scram 411 is a semi-digital unit, similar to the one on Meteor 350. The tripper navigation system is an optional extra though, not standard fitment. The main instrument pod consists of an analogue speedometer, along with a digital readout for fuel gauge, time, tripmeter, odometer, etc.

Royal Enfield Himalayan has a much more complicated instrument cluster, consisting of an analogue speedometer, an analogue tachometer, an analogue fuel gauge, a digital compass, a digital readout (for odometer, tripmeter, etc.) inside the speedometer pod, and a separate tripper navigation screen.

The braking system is the same on both bikes – a 300mm disc with a twin-piston caliper at the front, and a 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS available as standard. However, it can be switched off on the rear wheel on Himalayan.

The suspension system is the same on both motorcycles, consisting of a pair of 41mm front forks and a monoshock. At 200mm, the suspension travel on the front forks is higher on Himalayan than Scram 411 by 10mm. The rear suspension travel is 180mm (wheel travel) on both bikes. The lighting system is the same on the two, consisting of halogen lights for the headlamp and turn indicators, along with an LED taillight.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Vs Himalayan – Price

RE Scram 411 is priced from Rs. 2.03 lakh to Rs. 2.08 lakh, with a total of seven colour options available – Graphite Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Yellow, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, White Flame, and Silver Spirit.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Royal Enfield Himalayan Rs. 2.03 lakh (Graphite Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Yellow) Rs. 2.14 lakh (Gravel Grey, Mirage Silver) Rs. 2.05 lakh (Blazing Black, Skyline Blue) Rs. 2.18 lakh (Lake Blue, Rock Red) Rs. 2.08 lakh (White Flame, Silver Spirit) Rs. 2.22 lakh (Granite Black, Pine Green)

As for Royal Enfield Himalayan, its price ranges from Rs. 2.14 lakh to Rs. 2.22 lakh. The paint options available here include Rock Red, Lake Blue, Gravel Grey, Pine Green, Mirage Silver, and Granite Black.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi