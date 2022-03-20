Royal Enfield Scram 411 Vs Hero Xpulse 200 – Specifications Comparison

Here, we compare the specs of Royal Enfield Scram 411 with one of the best budget off-road motorcycles in India, Hero Xpulse 200

Royal Enfield recently launched its new scrambler motorcycle, named Scram 411, in our market. This upcoming bike has already managed to generate a lot of buzz in the market, and plenty of enthusiasts have expressed interest in owning one. For off-road and touring aficionados, this will be a good option, although Hero Xpulse 200 will serve as a great alternative to it.

It should be noted that Hero Xpulse 200 has a touring version as well – Xpulse 200T. However, its smaller wheels, lower ground clearance, and shorter suspension travel make it poorly suited for off-road work, and thus it is not a direct rival to RE’s new scrambler. Now, let’s see how Scram 411 and Xpulse 200 compare on paper.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Hero Xpulse 200 – Design and styling

The design of RE Scram 411 has a lot in common with Royal Enfield Himalayan. The fuel tank and tail section are identical, although the scrambler misses out on the rear top box mount and front subframe. Instead, it gets tiny tank extensions, and the headlamp is mounted on the front forks.

The riding posture on Scram 411 is upright and comfy, with tall handlebars, a not-too-high scooped seat (single-piece seat), and centre-set footpegs. Plenty of official accessories are also available for the motorcycle.

Hero Xpulse 200 has a rather simplistic design, which resembles a dirt bike more than an ADV. It gets a round headlamp, sleek but sculpted fuel tank, scooped single-piece seat, and a flat tail section. The exhaust is high-mounted, and there’s a beak-like fender on offer.

The riding posture feels more like a commuter motorcycle, with not-too-tall handlebars and forward-set footpegs. However, due to the high ground clearance, the seat is quite tall. Also, there’s a rally kit available, for people who feel that the stock Xpulse 200 doesn’t have enough off-road capabilities.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Hero Xpulse 200 – Features and equipment

Royal Enfield’s new scrambler has a semi-digital instrument console, the same as Meteor 350. However, the tripper navigation system is offered as an accessory, instead of it being a standard feature. The lighting system consists of halogen lights for the headlamp and turn indicators, along with an LED taillight.

The suspension system (conventional telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock) is the same as Himalayan, but the front suspension travel is 10mm lower. Scram 411 gets a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, both wire-spoked, and the braking system consists of disc brakes on both wheels (300m front and 240mm rear) with dual-channel ABS.

Hero Xpulse 200 gets a fully-digital LCD instrument console, with turn-by-turn navigation (via Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity) available as standard, along with a tachometer (not available on Scram 411). Also, the headlight and taillight on the Hero are LED units.

In typical ADV fashion, Xpulse 200 gets a 21-inch wheel at the front, along with an 18-inch wheel at the rear. It also gets disc brakes on both ends (276mm front and 220mm rear), with single-channel ABS. The suspension system consists of conventional forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Hero Xpulse 200 – Engine and transmission

RE Scram 411 gets the same 411cc single-cylinder engine as its ADV twin. This powerplant belts out 24.31 PS of maximum power and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The torquey nature of this motor makes Scram 411 easy to ride both on and off the roads.

Technical specifications Royal Enfield Scram 411 Engine size 411cc Engine type Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 24.31 PS Max. torque 32 Nm Transmission 5-speed

Hero Xpulse 200 is available in two variants – standard (2V) and 4V. The former gets a 199.8cc single-pot motor, with two valves per cylinder, that generates 18.08 PS of maximum power. The ‘4V’ variant gets the same engine, but with four valves per cylinder, which boosts the peak power up to 19.1 PS. Both versions get a 5-speed manual transmission.

Technical specifications Hero Xpulse 200 4V Hero Xpulse 200 Engine size 199.6cc 199.6cc Engine type Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 19.1 PS 18.08 PS Max. torque 17.35 Nm 16.45 Nm Transmission 5-speed 5-speed

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Hero Xpulse 200 – Price

The price of Royal Enfield Scram 411 ranges from Rs. 2.03 lakh to Rs. 2.08 lakh, which makes it marginally more affordable than Himalayan. As for Hero Xpulse 200, it is much more affordable in comparison, priced from Rs. 1.23 lakh to Rs. 1.30 lakh, making it a superior choice for people with tighter budgets.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi