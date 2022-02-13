Royal Enfield Scram 411 To Likely Launch Very Soon In India

The soon-to-launch Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be powered by the same 411cc engine as RE Himalayan, although the power figures haven’t been revealed

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a scrambler motorcycle in India, named ‘Scram 411’. This upcoming motorcycle is based on RE Himalayan, which is evident from its styling. It has been spied multiple times on Indian roads to date, a few times without any camouflage, giving us a fair idea of its design.

Royal Enfield has already started printing out brochures for the new bike, which was leaked online recently. Thanks to that, we now know the features and specifications of the upcoming RE scrambler. It will have the same braking and suspension setup as Himalayan, but the instrument console will be different. The Tripper navigation system, which is available on many recent RE bikes, will be offered here as an accessory.

There will be a few aesthetic differences as well, like a different seat and a new headlamp cowl on Scram 411. Also, Royal Enfield’s scrambler won’t get the front subframe and rear luggage mounts that are found on Himalayan, although the latter could be an accessory. While the ADV comes with a 21-inch front wheel, the scrambler will have a smaller 19-inch front wheel, which should improve the on-road handling characteristics.

The engine of Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be the same 411cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor as the Himalayan, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. However, the exact power and torque figures haven’t been revealed, and there’s a possibility that the manufacturer will tune this engine differently for the road-biased scrambler.

Royal Enfield Himalayan is currently priced from Rs. 2.14 lakh to Rs. 2.22 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and Scram 411 is speculated to have a lower price tag than that. As for its competition, the upcoming RE scrambler will rival Honda CB350 RS and Yezdi Scrambler in the Indian market.

Interestingly, official apparel and merchandise for Scram 411 – T-shirts, key chains, etc. – have also started arriving at dealerships. The manufacturer has not officially revealed the launch date for Scram 411, but all things considered, we expect it to go on sale in the Indian market in the coming days.