Royal Enfield Scram 411 To Launch In India Tomorrow – Details

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is equipped with the same 411 cc engine as the Himalayan and it will likely cost lesser than the dual-purpose adv

Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new motorcycles and the first in line to debut is the Scram 411. Scheduled to go on sale tomorrow, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been spotted testing several times on public roads over the last few months. It is essentially a more road-biased version of the successfully received Himalayan adv.

The dual-purpose adventure tourer is known for its on- and off-roading abilities but the Scram 411 will target customers wanting to own a motorcycle with high intentions for tarmac usage and as an everyday rider. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to cost lesser than the Himalayan as it will likely carry a sticker tag of around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scram 411 will be offered in multiple colour schemes and it boasts a round-shaped headlight assembly and mirrors, and some of the body panels of the Himalayan barring the touring/off-road friendly elements. It looks like a stripped-down version of the adventure touring machine with a new single-piece seat focussed more on comfort and a slightly different exhaust.

It does not offer the tall windscreen, luggage rack and metal tank braces the Himalayan comes with. Another key difference is that the Royal Enfield Scram 411 is available with a 19-inch front wheel as opposed to the 21-inchers in the Himalayan while the rear continues to be 17 inches in size with spoked rims.

As for the performance, the same 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine from Himalayan will serve the propelling duties. It is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque and is hooked with a five-speed transmission. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

As for braking, a 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc will be utilised with a dual-channel ABS system as standard. It will compete against Honda CB350 RS, Yezdi Scrambler and Jawa 42 2.1. RE is expected to launch the Hunter 350 in the second half of this year while a 650 cc motorcycle could make its global debut in late 2022.