Royal Enfield Scram 411 Teased For The First Time; Launch On March 15

The soon-to-launch Royal Enfield Scram 411 will essentially be a road-biased, scrambler version of the Himalayan ADV

Royal Enfield has officially announced the launch date of Scram 411 in our market – 15 March 2022. This upcoming scrambler motorcycle has been spied multiple times on the streets of India, and thanks to spy pictures and the leaked brochure, we know plenty of details about it already! RE Scram 411 will be based on Himalayan, as can be identified from the design.

Scram 411 shares a lot of parts with its ADV sibling; its frame, fuel tank, lighting system, etc., will be the same as Himalayan. The front subframe will be removed though, and the round headlamp will be mounted on the forks instead. Also, the tall front visor and beak-style fender will be ditched in favour of a headlamp cowl. The switchgear and ergonomics will remain unchanged as well.

The split-seat setup of Himalayan will give way to a single-piece seat on Scram 411, and a top box mount on the tail won’t come as standard fitment on the latter. Also, the scrambler will drop the front subframe in favour of tiny tank shrouds, and a sump guard will be offered as standard on it. The instrument cluster of Scram 411 will consist of a semi-digital speedo, along with an optional tripper navigation pod.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 will get a 19-inch front wheel, as opposed to the 21-inch front wheel on the Himalayan, making it more road-friendly. The wheels will be wire-spoked though, similar to the ADV. The braking setup will be the same – 300mm disc at the front, 240mm disc at the rear, with the safety net of dual-channel ABS.

The ground clearance of the upcoming scrambler will be lower than the ADV – 200mm as opposed to 220mm on the latter. The engine will be the same 411cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder unit as RE Himalayan, where it generates a peak power of 23.4 PS and a maximum torque of 32 Nm. It will come mated to a 5-speed transmission.

The closest rivals to Royal Enfield Scram 411 in the Indian market will be Honda CB350 RS and Yezdi Scrambler. As for the price, we expect the RE scrambler to be just a little more affordable than Himalayan. Of course, there will be plenty of accessories on offer, which have also been seen in the spy shots.