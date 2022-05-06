Royal Enfield Scram 411 Prices Drop, Classic & 650 Twins Prices Up

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 by up to Rs. 4,681 in the month of May 2022

Royal Enfield has increased prices of its highly popular Classic 350 range as the Classic 350 Redditch, Halcyon and Signals now cost Rs. 2,846 more while the Scram 411 has seen a drop in pricing. The Classic 350 Dark and Chrome editions are priced at Rs. 2,14,743 and Rs. 2,18,450 respectively with a hike of Rs. 1,846 apiece.

The Classic 350 Redditch costs Rs. 1,90,092 while the Halcyon and Signals carry a sticker tag of Rs. 1,97,971 and Rs. 2,10,385 respectively. RE introduced the Scram 411 based on the Himalayan adventure tourer midway through March 2022 and it has now seen a price drop of Rs. 2,846 for the Graphite Blue, Red and Yellow models each.

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 Graphite colours are now priced at Rs. 2,03,085 each while the Blazing Black and Skyline Blue cost Rs. 2,04,921 with a price drop of Rs. 2,846. The Scram 411 White Flame and Silver Spirit are priced at Rs. 2,08,593 each and compared to the old price of Rs. 2,11,438, a decline of Rs. 1,846 was noted.

Royal Enfield Models May 2022 Price Old Price 1. Classic 350 Redditch Rs. 1,90,092 (+Rs. 2,846) Rs. 1,87,246 2. Classic 350 Halcyon Rs. 1,97,971 (+Rs. 2,846) Rs. 1,95,125 3. Classic 350 Signals Rs. 2,10,385 (+Rs. 2,846) Rs. 2,07,539 4. Classic 350 Dark Rs. 2,16,589 (+Rs. 1,846) Rs. 2,14,743 5. Classic 350 Chrome Rs. 2,20,296 (+Rs. 1,846) Rs. 2,18,450

Royal Enfield Models May 2022 Price Old Price 1. Scram 411 Graphite Blue, Red, Yellow Rs. 2,03,085 (-Rs. 2,846) Rs. 2,05,930 2. Scram 411 Blazing Black, Skyline Blue Rs. 2,04,921 (-Rs. 2,846) Rs. 2,07,767 3. Scram 411 White Flame, Silver Spirit Rs. 2,08,593 (-Rs. 1,846) Rs. 2,11,438

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Red, Orange and Blue are priced at Rs. 2,88,815 each with an increase of Rs. 2,845 while the Baker, Downtown and Sunset colours now cost Rs. 2,97,229 each with a hike of Rs. 2,845.

The Interceptor 650 Mark 2 is priced at Rs. 3,14,682 with the highest price hike of the lot at Rs. 4,681 in a similar fashion to the range-topping Continental GT 650 Chrome. The Continental GT 650 Green and Red shades have faced a price hike of Rs. 2,845 each as they now cost Rs. Rs. 3,05,624.

Royal Enfield Models May 2022 Price Old Price 1. Interceptor 650 Red, Orange, Blue Rs. 2,88,815 (+Rs. 2,845) Rs. 2,85,970 2. Interceptor 650 Baker, Downtown, Sunset Rs. 2,97,229 (+Rs. 2,845) Rs. 2,94,384 3. Interceptor 650 Mark 2 Rs. 3,14,682 (+Rs. 4,681) Rs. 3,10,001 4. Continental GT 650 Green, Red Rs. 3,05,624 (+Rs. 2,845) Rs. 3,02,779 5. Continental GT 650 Storm, Deluxe Rs. 3,14,038 (+Rs. 2,845) Rs. 3,11,193 6. Continental GT 650 Chrome Rs. 3,31,568 (+Rs. 4,681) Rs. 3,26,887

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Storm and Deluxe are priced at Rs. 3,14,038 each with a price increase of Rs. 2,845. The Chennai-based manufacturer recently dropped the Tripper Navigation system as a standard fitment in the Meteor 350 and Himalayan due to the semiconductor shortage issues.