Royal Enfield Scram 411 Official Accessories [With Prices]

Royal Enfield is offering plenty of official accessories for the newly-launched Scram 411, and here, we’ve listed them along with their prices

Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been launched in India, priced from Rs. 2.03 lakh to Rs. 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The manufacturer is offering a lot of official accessories as well for the motorcycle, which lends great customisation potential to the bike straight out of dealerships!

Buyers can choose to get master cylinder guards, oil-cooler guards, engine guards, ADV-style braced handlebar, brace pads, handguards, bar-end weights, oil filler caps, and front brake reservoir caps for their new Scram 411. A water-resistant cover is also available for the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield isn’t offering any alloy wheel options for Scram 411. It comes with wire-spoked wheels as standard (19-inch front and 17-inch rear), which also means that it gets tube tyres and not tubeless ones. Wire-spoked wheels are great for off-roading, although alloy wheels with tubeless tyres are much more convenient as punctures are easy to fix.

It should be noted that the tripper navigation system is not a standard fitment on Royal Enfield Scram 411. It has to be purchased separately, for a price of Rs. 5,000. Also, RE is offering kits – Essential, Urban, and Explorer – which include select accessories at a discounted price.

Buyers can choose these accessories through Royal Enfield dealerships, or through the manufacturer’s MIY (Make-It-Yourself) program (via Royal Enfield’s app or official website). All these optional extras are priced quite reasonably, so adding these wouldn’t raise the bill too high.

Official accessories Price list Tripper Navigation Rs. 5,000 Black Master Cylinder Guard Rs. 700 Silver Master Cylinder Guard Rs. 700 Silver Oil Cooler Guard Rs. 1,250 Black Oil Cooler Guard Rs. 1,250 Black Large Engine Guard Rs. 1,650 Compact Engine Guard Rs. 1,450 Black Handlebar Brace Pad Rs. 600 Black Adventure Handguards Rs. 2,550 Black Adventure Handlebar Rs. 3,550 Black Bar End Finishers Rs. 1,200 Black Front Reservoir Cap Rs. 800 Silver Front Reservoir Cap Rs. 800 Silver Oil Filler Cap Rs. 1,050 Black Oil Filler Cap Rs. 1,050 Water Resistant Bike Cover (Black/Navy Blue) Rs. 1,100

Interestingly, Royal Enfield is also selling official ‘Scram 411’ branded apparel, like T-shirts, caps, headgear, keychains, etc. Of course, buyers can always opt for general Royal Enfield apparel, including helmets, riding gear, bags, etc.