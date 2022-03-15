Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched In India At Rs. 2.03 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411 derives power from the 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC FI engine from the Himalayan producing 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm

It is no secret that Royal Enfield has been testing a number of new motorcycles over the last two years and the Scram 411 harbingers a new lineup of launches. The famed retro motorcycle manufacturer has today introduced the Scram 411 and it carries a starting price of Rs. 2.03 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs. 2.08 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a more road-focussed take on the popular Himalayan adventure tourer. The Himalayan is renowned for its tarmac and go-anywhere characteristics and the Scram 411 aims at being an everyday mover. It has been made available in multiple paint schemes and gets visual changes to differentiate itself from the Himalayan.

The Scram 411 comes in a total of seven colourways namely White Flame, Silver Spirit, Graphite Red, Graphite Blue, Blazing Black, Graphite Yellow and Skyline Blue. It can be differentiated from the Himalayan with the lack of a tall windscreen, tank braces, and luggage carrier. The sporty and contrasting touches do evoke a retro appeal.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Dimensions Measurements Length 2,160 mm Width 840 mm Height 1,165 mm Wheelbase 1,455 mm Seat Height 795 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 15 L Kerb Weight (Without Fuel) 185 kg

Some of the design highlights are circular-shaped halogen headlamp with black surrounds, a new single-piece seat, slightly modified exhaust, 19-inch front wheel (as opposed to the 21-inchers in the Himalayan) and 17-inch rear wheel shod on knobby Ceat tyres with 100/90 front and 120/90 rear section, single-piece grab rail, rectangular-shaped turn signals, new graphics on the sides, round-shaped black rearview mirrors, etc.

As for the performance, the familiar 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine borrowed from the Himalayan is utilised. With identical power and torque figures, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 kicks out 24.3 bhp maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 Specs Engine 411 cc SOHC single-cyl Fi air-cooled Power 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm Torque 32 Nm at 4,500 rpm Transmission Five-Speed

Dimensionally, the Scram 411 has a length of 2,160 mm, width of 840 mm and it stands 1,165 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 1,455 mm and 795 mm seat height. The ground clearance is rated at 200 mm while the kerb weight stands at 185 kg and the fuel tank can hold 15 litres. Based on the same half-duplex split cradle frame, it is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks (190 mm wheel travel) and a monoshock with linkage at the rear (180 mm wheel travel).

The braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc at the front with a two-piston floating calliper and a 240 mm rear disc with s single-piston floating calliper assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 competes against Honda CB350 RS, Yezdi Scrambler and Jawa 42 2.1.