Royal Enfield Scram 411 Could Get Meteor-Like Instrument Cluster

The Scram 411 is expected to retain the Himalayan’s 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that makes 24.3 PS power and 32 Nm torque

Royal Enfield recently launched the updated Classic 350 in the Indian market, which was continuously spied on tests in the country for months. Apart from the new Classic 350, a range of other upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles have been spied on test in recent times, including a brand new motorcycle based on the brand’s Himalayan adventure tourer.

The motorcycle manufacturer had previously filed a trademark for the name ‘Scram’, which could be the name of this upcoming model considering its design that was leaked online via a clay model. While Royal Enfield is yet to confirm the launch of the motorcycle, the clay model certainly helped us get an idea of what the Scram 411 could end up looking like.

We do know that the Scram 411 will be based on the Himalayan, which means that it will borrow a host of styling elements from the latter. However, we do not expect the scrambler to carry over the Himalayan’s instrumentation setup, which looks kinda out of place, to be honest.

The Himalayan was updated earlier this year, and the update brought along the ‘Tripper Navigation’ system to the motorcycle. However, Royal Enfield decided to retain the outgoing model’s instrument cluster and stuck the new Tripper Navigation display onto its right-hand side, which makes it look out of place.

However, in the case of the Meteor 350, the first RE motorcycle to be equipped with this feature, the Tripper Navigation system has been neatly tucked alongside the part-digital instrument cluster. Hence, as also suggested by the previously leaked clay model, the upcoming Scram 411 could carry over the Meteor 350’s instrument setup.

Other changes as compared to the Himalayan could include a 19-inch front wheel instead of the 21-inch seen on the adventure tourer, a new headlamp cowl mounted on the front forks rather than the frame, a redesigned tank, a new seat as well as a brand new grab rail. The Scram 411 is expected to retain the Himalayan’s spoke wheels, but Royal Enfield could even introduce alloy wheels sometime later.