Royal Enfield Sales Down By Over 24% In November 2021

Last month, Royal Enfield’s domestic sales figure stood at 44,830 units, which is a strong YoY sales decline of 24.12 per cent

Royal Enfield has revealed its sales figures for last month, and the manufacturer’s domestic sales have taken quite a hit. On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, RE has recorded a 24.12 per cent sales drop, with 44,830 units sold in November 2021 as opposed to 59,084 units back in November 2020.

Royal Enfield sold 40,611 units in October 2021, which translates to a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 10.39 per cent last month. The above-mentioned figures consist of the manufacturer’s domestic sales only. As for exports, Royal Enfield has seen a YoY increase of 45.25 per cent, with 6,824 units shipped overseas in November 2021 as opposed to 4,698 units during the same month last year.

The biggest reason for Royal Enfield’s YoY sales decline is the global semiconductor shortage, which has affected almost every auto manufacturer in India. However, it should be noted that RE had been facing supply chain issues last year as well, which caused the brand to delay the launch of the Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350.

The Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer is planning to launch a slew of new models in the Indian market in the coming years. We’re the most excited for the upcoming 650cc cruiser, which has been previewed as a concept at the 2021 EICMA. The brand also has a new 650cc retro-style naked and a new 350cc roadster (rumoured to be named ‘Hunter’) in the works, both of which have been spotted testing multiple times.

A new Royal Enfield Scrambler has also been spotted testing in India. Speculated to be called ‘Scram 411’, this new model will utilise the Himalayan’s platform and powertrain, with a few changes to the styling and a different instrument console (taken from the Meteor 350, as seen in spy pictures).

Other than that, a Classic 350-based bobber and the next-gen Bullet Standard 350 are also expected to launch soon in our market. Both will be similar to the new Classic 350 in terms of design, but with a few changes to the aesthetic (and perhaps equipment levels). The powertrain will be identical to the one on the Classic 350 and Meteor 350.