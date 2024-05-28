Royal Enfield Sales Analysis April 2024 – Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, 650s

The overall sales growth of all Royal Enfield models has been positive compared to the sales numbers of last year and last month with a couple of exceptions

Royal Enfield in recent times has kept itself very busy with multiple launches planned across all its platforms and it seems to be on track with its proposed plan of launching a model every six months. In this article, we look at the model wise breakup from the Royal Enfield lineup and here is a table for a quick summary.

The Classic 350 still remains the top selling model for the Chennai-based manufacturer and nothing seems to stop it. The retro-themed motorcycle was plonked with the new J-series platform last year after which the entire motorcycle transformed into a new experience and most of the issues were ironed out.

It sold an amazing 29,476 units in April this year which is a 10% YoY growth compared to the 26,781 units that were sold in April 2023 and a 16% MoM growth over the 25,508 units that were sold in March 2024. Even after multiple models launched by several competitors, the demand for the Classic 350 is not reducing and going by the numbers, it probably never will anytime soon.

Model April 2024 April 2023 March 2024 YoY% Classic 350 29,476 26,781 25,508 10 Hunter 350 16,186 15,799 15,702 2 Bullet 350 13,165 8,399 11,262 57 Meteor 350 10,132 7,598 8,963 33 Himalayan 2,917 3,521 2,216 -17 650 Twins 2,189 1,865 2,175 17 Super Meteor 973 1,139 218 -17

The second place goes to the swanky Hunter 350 which managed to sell a total of 16,186 units last month. This is a 2% YoY growth as it sold 15,799 units same time last year and a 3% MoM growth over the 15,702 units sold in March 2024. These numbers show us that the Hunter 350 is selling at a steady pace which is not a bad thing as long as the numbers increase.

The Bullet 350 slides in at number 3 with a total number of 13,165 units sold in April this year with a 57% YoY growth compared to the 8,399 units that were sold in April 2023 and a 17% MoM growth over the 11,262 units that were sold in March 2024. At number 4, we have the capable cruiser, Meteor 350, which sold 10,132 units in April 2024. Compared to the 7,598 units that were sold in April 2023, it is a 33% YoY growth and a 13% MoM growth as it sold 8,963 units in March 2024. The Meteor 350 is still one of the best cruisers money can buy in India and those seats ooze comfort which is something you would want on those long rides that you have planned.

By selling 2,917 units, the newest kid on the block, the Himalayan, takes the 5th position and is the first model on the list to post a negative 17% YoY growth as it had managed to sell 3,521 units same time last year. However, the MoM growth was a positive 32% increase over the 2,216 units that were sold in March 2024.

The 6th and 7th position is held by the 650cc twins and the Super Meteor 650 respectively. All the models across the 650cc platform have posted a positive YoY% and MoM% growth which is exactly what RE planned as well. In the future they have more models using the 650cc platform. Although the numbers may get distributed for the increased number of models, the total number of units that will sell is going to be increase, and that will give RE the bigger share in the market.