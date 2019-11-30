Royal Enfield Regale Bobber 650cc Looks Compact & Classy

The custom Interceptor 650 features an aftermarket fuel tank, single rider saddle and a wide handlebar for the comfort of the rider

There is no denying that EIMOR Customs is one of the most renowned custom motorcycle builders of India at this moment. The custom motorcycle builder has once again proved their worth by taking the covers off their latest build the ‘Regale Bobber’. The Regale Bobber is based on the Interceptor 650 and is built specially to participate in the 2019 Rider Mania which ended in Goa recently.

Coming to the motorcycle, the custom Interceptor 650 has been fitted with a retro-styled round halogen headlamp unit concealed inside a chrome casing. The stock analogue instrument cluster of the motorcycle is replaced by a single pod aftermarket unit that helps keep the classic appearance of the motorcycle intact.

The stock handlebar unit of the motorcycle has been replaced with a wider and more comfortable aftermarket handlebar for the comfort of the rider. The stock fuel tank of the motorcycle has also been replaced by a bigger unit which also features a contrasting rubber tank pad on either side.

Besides the new fuel tank, the motorcycle also features a ribbed single saddle which also enhances its proper Bobber stance. The RE Regale Bobber features custom fenders at both ends while the spoke wheels are wrapped with wider tyres. The custom Bobber features an aftermarket LED taillamp which has been placed on the number plate area positioned towards the right side of the motorcycle.

The rear turn indicators are mounted with the rear suspension setup positioned on either side of the motorcycle. The motorcycle also features a twin chrome exhaust system. The motorcycle has been finished in a dark grey colour option which adds a retro as well as classy touch to the Bobber.

There is no mechanical change made to the custom motorcycle. The RE Regal Bobber is still powered by the same 648cc, parallel-twin, 4-stroke, air-oil cooled engine that is capable of producing about 47 Hp of peak power at 7250 rpm and a peak torque of 52Nm at 5250 rpm. The motor is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by disc brakes on both ends while a dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard.