Royal Enfield Records 10% Growth In Feb 2021 In Global Sales

Royal Enfield’s domestic line-up currently consists of Classic 350, Meteor 350, Bullet 350, Himalayan as well as the 650 twins

Royal Enfield is one of the highest-selling two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market, and the Chennai-based company’s sales numbers have actually improved in February 2021. Royal Enfield managed to sell a total of 69,659 motorcycles last month globally, as against the 63,536 units it sold in February last year.

This means that the two-wheeler manufacturer recorded growth in YoY global sales by 6,123 units or 9.64 per cent. On the other hand, the domestic sales grew from 61,188 units in February 2020 to 65,114 units in the same month this year, recording a 6.42 per cent rise.

The positive growth could be attributed to the fact that Royal Enfield launched a new motorcycle a few months ago in the form of Meteor 350, while also introduced an update for one of its existing motorcycles, i.e. Himalayan. Out of the 69,659 units, 64,362 units were from the 350 cc segment, which currently consists of the Bullet 350, Classic 350 as well as Meteor 350.

On the other hand, the above 350 cc motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s line-up consist of the Himalayan, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The Chennai-based manufacturer managed to sell a total of 5,297 units of these three bikes combined. The 2021 Himalayan was the latest motorcycle to be launched by Royal Enfield, and apart from the Indian market, the bike is also available in a range of other foreign markets.

The Himalayan comes equipped with a 411 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 24.3 PS of power at 6500 rpm, and 32 Nm of max torque that is available between 4000 – 4500 rpm. The engine is coupled to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. As of now, Royal Enfield retails the Himalayan at a starting price of Rs 2.01 lakh, which goes up to Rs 2.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The two-wheeler manufacturer is currently working on introducing a range of new motorcycles in the Indian market, which includes a 650 cc cruiser, a new-gen version of the Classic 350, Hunter as well as a 650 cc version of the Classic. A majority of these are expected to be launched in the country this year itself, and will surely boost the company’s sales.