Royal Enfield Price Hike April 2022 – Classic 350, Himalayan, Scram 411

Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of all its motorcycles in the Indian market, including even the recently-launched Scram 411

With the start of the new fiscal year, Royal Enfield has silently increased the prices of its motorcycles in India. The latest price hike affects every model in the brand’s range in our market, as stated by our dealer sources. RE Bullet Standard 350 is now priced at Rs. 1.56 lakh, while Bullet 350 X is priced at Rs. 1.48 lakh for the kick-start model and Rs. 1.63 lakh for the electric-start model.

Royal Enfield’s best-selling model – Classic 350 – is available in multiple variants. Its Redditch series is now priced at Rs. 1.90 lakh, while the Halcyon series is priced at Rs. 1.92 lakh for the single-channel ABS version and Rs. 1.98 lakh for the dual-channel ABS version. The Signals series is now available for Rs. 2.10 lakh.

The Dark range (with alloy wheels) of RE Classic 350 is now priced at Rs. 2.17 lakh, while the Chrome series costs Rs. 2.21 lakh. Next up, we have Meteor 350, which is priced at Rs. 2.05 lakh for the Fireball variant, Rs. 2.11 lakh for Steller variant, and Rs. 2.22 lakh for the top-spec Supernova variant.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 was launched last month, and its introductory prices are no longer in play. The scrambler is currently priced at Rs. 2.05 lakh for the Graphite colour options. The Blazing Black and Skyline Blue options can be bought for Rs. 2.07 lakh, while the White Flame and Silver Spirit options cost Rs. 2.11 lakh now

RE Himalayan has also become more expensive; it’s priced at Rs. 2.19 lakh for Mirage Silver and Gravel Grey paint options, Rs. 2.22 lakh for Lake Blue and Rock Red colour schemes, and Rs. 2.26 lakh for Granite Black and Pine Green shades.

Model New Prices Old Prices Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Rs. 1.48 lakh to Rs. 1.63 lakh Rs. 1.45 lakh to Rs. 1.60 lakh Royal Enfield Classic 350 Rs. 1.90 lakh to Rs. 2.21 lakh Rs. 1.87 lakh to Rs. 2.18 lakh Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Rs. 2.05 lakh to Rs. 2.22 lakh Rs. 2.01 lakh to Rs. 2.17 lakh Royal Enfield Scram 411 Rs. 2.05 to Rs. 2.11 lakh Rs. 2.03 lakh to Rs. 2.08 lakh Royal Enfield Himalayan Rs. 2.19 lakh to Rs. 2.26 lakh Rs. 2.14 lakh to Rs. 2.22 lakh Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rs. 2.88 lakh to Rs. 3.14 lakh Rs. 2.85 lakh to Rs. 3.10 lakh Royal Enfield Continental GT650 Rs. 3.05 lakh to Rs. 3.31 lakh Rs. 3.02 lakh to Rs. 3.26 lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650’s single-tone colours (Orange Crush, Ventura Blue, Canyon Red) now cost Rs. 2.88 lakh, while its dual-tone colours (Baker Express, Sunset Strip Black, Downtown Drag Grey) are priced at Rs. 2.97 lakh. Its Mark 2 (chrome) variant can currently be purchased for Rs. 3.14 lakh.

As for Continental GT650, it is priced at Rs. 3.05 lakh for the Rocker Red and British Racing Green colours. The Dux Deluxe and Ventura Storm paint options have a sticker price of Rs. 3.14 lakh, while the Mr Clean (chrome) version costs Rs. 3.31 lakh now.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi