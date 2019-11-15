Royal Enfield Posts Do It Yourself (DIY) Video Guide For 650 Twins

The do it yourself video guide provides step by step solutions to solve mechanical problems related to the 650 twins

Royal Enfield has recently posted a list of do it yourself (DIY) videos for the Interceptor 650 on their official YouTube channel. There are a total of 11 new videos uploaded on their YouTube channel which provides step by step instructions on how to diagnose the Interceptor 650 problems and fix them accordingly.

The detailed DIY guide also instructs on how to detect any problem and inform the mechanic over the phone to find a solution. While some videos also showcase how to solve some small problems by themselves and not waste their time in a RE service centre. These videos explain how the owners of the 650 Twins can check whether the fuses, battery or spark plug have any issues.

There is a separate video on how to clean and lubricate the chain. The DIY videos also instruct the owners on what tools they will need to solve the issues which also comes in handy for someone who doesn’t know the difference between a spanner and a screwdriver.

The list of eleven videos include spark plug cleaning, adjusting and replacing,throttle cable adjustment, trouble-shooting: starting trouble, know your instrument cluster, cleaning and lubricating the chain, front wheel and rear wheel removal, removing the battery, clutch cable adjustment, headlamp, tail lamp and side turn signal bulb replacement, and oil level inspection.

Royal Enfield has recently also rolled out some new updates for both the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 with clear lens headlamps and reflectors for the front forks. All the 650 twins manufactured after 1st October 2019 will get these new features. Royal Enfield launched the 650 twins last year and they became quite popular amongst the crowd for their aggressive pricing.

Both the Interceptor and Continental GT 650 share the same frame, braking, and suspension hardware and are powered by the same 648cc, parallel twin-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 47 bhp of peak power and 52 Nm of peak torque.