Royal Enfield Posts Close To 80K Units In Dec – 7.27 Lakh Units Sold In 2024

Royal Enfield reported monthly sales of 79,466 motorcycles in December 2024, reflecting a 25 per cent growth compared to December 2023. The company also recorded exports of 11,575 motorcycles during the month, a significant rise from 6,096 units in the same period last year. For the full year, Royal Enfield sold 7,27,077 units, marking a 6 per cent increase from 2023’s tally of 6,85,059 units.

Exports contributed significantly, rising by 35 per cent to 74,221 units while domestic sales were driven by high demand for models like the Classic 350 and its latest offerings. To bolster its global reach, Royal Enfield inaugurated its first fully owned CKD assembly facility outside India in Samut Prakan, Thailand. This plant spans 57,000 square feet and boasts an annual production capacity of over 30,000 units.

It joins Royal Enfield’s existing CKD units in markets like Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. The year also witnessed the expansion of the REOWN pre-owned motorcycle platform, which now operates in 236 cities with 475 dealerships across 24 states. Commenting on the success endured this calendar year, B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, stated,

“As we bid farewell to 2024, we look back on what has been an extraordinary year for Royal Enfield. Throughout the year, we introduced some category-defining motorcycles, and it is heartening to witness the positive reception of our recent launches, both in India and across global markets. As we step into 2025, we are committed to maintaining our growth trajectory and continuing to inspire our riding community worldwide with Pure Motorcycling initiatives across all fronts.”

Royal Enfield brought in a slew of new motorcycles including the Interceptor Bear 650, Goan Classic 650 and others. At MotoVerse 2024 in Goa, the spotlight was on the unveiling of the Classic 650 Twin, a new matte grey shade of the Guerrilla 450 and the Scram 400. Pricing for these new models will be revealed in the coming weeks in India.

The Classic 650 Twin shares several features with the Super Meteor 650 while the Scram 440 boasts an updated engine, delivering more power and torque.