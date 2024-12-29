Royal Enfield Planning To Launch 2 New Bikes In The Coming Weeks

Royal Enfield is gearing up to make a strong start to 2025 with the launch of two new motorcycles in January and both were unveiled recently

During MotoVerse 2024 in Goa, Royal Enfield took the stage to showcase two new motorcycles: the Classic 650 Twin and the Scram 400. The eagerly awaited pricing details for these models are slated for announcement in January 2025 while a new colour will be added to the palette of the Guerrilla 450 as well.

The Classic 650 Twin takes cues from the Super Meteor 650. Meanwhile, the Scram 400 distinguishes itself with an upgraded, more powerful engine, offering increased torque and improved overall performance. Joining Royal Enfield’s 650 cc lineup, the latest Classic gets signature design elements such as a round LED headlamp, a contoured fuel tank, and bold mudguards.

What sets it apart from the Classic 350 is the inclusion of a distinctive dual pea-shooter exhaust system, giving it a unique edge in style. The Classic 650 will be offered in Teal, Vallum Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue and Black Chrome. In India, test rides, bookings and deliveries are set to commence in January 2025. Meanwhile, reservations have already started in the UK and European markets.

Powering the motorcycle is the well-known 648cc parallel-twin engine. Retaining the design language of the Scram 411, the refreshed RE Scram introduces significant upgrades focused on enhancing performance, comfort and overall usability. With its launch just around the corner, prospective buyers can anticipate a slight price increase over the previous iteration.

Central to the updates is the new LS440 engine, featuring an expanded 443 cc displacement achieved via a 3 mm bore increase. This enhancement results in a 4.5 per cent power gain, delivering 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm, alongside a 6.5 per cent torque boost, peaking at 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm.

Supporting the upgraded engine is a redesigned six-speed gearbox with an optimized final gear ratio, ensuring smoother highway cruising and enhanced traction. The addition of a pull-type clutch offers a lighter, more responsive feel, ideal for both city and long-distance rides according to the brand.