Royal Enfield Opens Up First Retail Store In Tokyo, Japan

For now, Royal Enfield will be retailing five motorcycles in Japan, namely Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan, Interceptor 650 as well as the Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield is one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market, and the homegrown brand also has its presence in a host of other countries. Now, Royal Enfield has officially marked its entry in Japan, with a new retail store that has opened up in the city of Tokyo.

For now, the automaker will be retailing five motorcycles in Japan, namely Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan, Interceptor 650 as well as the Continental GT 650. The strategic announcement is in line with Royal Enfield’s aim to grow its international business in the global mid-sized motorcycle segment (250 – 750cc).

Speaking at the digital launch of the store, Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “At the heart of everything we do, lies the fundamental experience of life that is authentic and real, and with that ideology, we have not just pioneered and led, but also expanded the midsize segment in India and across the world. Royal Enfield believes that Japan has an evolved motorcycling ecosystem and a matured riding culture.

Hence, the Indian manufacturer will be offering not only its motorcycles, but also its complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories in the Japanese market. While the 350 cc range has been the most popular space for the two-wheeler manufacturer in India, Royal Enfield is trying to strengthen the above 400 cc segments overseas.

Talking about the motorcycles that will be on offer in Japan for now, the Himalayan has the smallest engine capacity. The adventure tourer bike gets a 411 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 24.3 hp of max power at 6,500 rpm, and 32 Nm of peak torque between 4,000 – 4,500 rpm. The engine is coupled to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

On the other hand, the Bullet 500 and Classic 500 make use of a 499 cc single-cylinder motor that churns out 27.2 hp of max power at 5,250 rpm, and 41.3 Nm peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Powering the 650 twins is a 648 cc parallel-twin, air-oil cooled engine that makes 47 bhp of max power at 7,250 rpm, along with 52 Nm of peak torque, which is delivered at 5,250 rpm.