Royal Enfield Opens Doors To New Portable Showroom In Thailand

Thailand is currently the only country outside of India where the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer has an assembly plant

Royal Enfield has inaugurated a unique mobile dealership in Chiang Rai, Thailand, which is made from shipping containers that can be disassembled and moved when required. The two-storey structure not only offers motorcycles, but also has a separate section for Royal Enfield merchandise.

Vimal Sumbly, Head of Royal Enfield’s Asia-Pacific operations, shared images of the new dealership on the official Twitter handle. The store is located in Chiang Rai, which is a part of the Golden Triangle region bordering Laos, Myanmar (Burma) and Thailand.

Royal Enfield does have a good presence in Thailand, but it is nowhere close to the network it has in its home country. Hence, unique initiatives like this could definitely help the brand increase its popularity in the Thai market. Royal Enfield also has an assembly plant in Thailand, which makes it the brand’s only assembly plant located outside of India.

Royal Enfield retails a range of motorcycles in the Thai market, including Bullet Trials 500, Classic 500, Himalayan, Continental GT 650 as well as the Interceptor 650. While the entire 500 cc range has been discontinued from the Indian market due to the stringent BS6 emission norms, Euro 4-compliant versions continued to be offered in the Thai market.

The Chennai-based manufacturer is also currently working on launching an all-new motorcycle in the Indian market called the ‘Meteor 350’, which will be replacing the Thunderbird series in the brand’s Indian line-up.

The Meteor 350 is expected to be based on the brand’s new J1D platform. The motorcycle uses a double cradle frame and will be powered by a new 350 cc engine, producing more power and torque than before. Previously leaked images of the motorcycle suggest that the upcoming Meteor 350 will likely come equipped with a circular headlamp and a twin-pod instrument cluster.

The Meteor could also go on to become the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to be offered with Bluetooth and navigation features. While the brand is yet to confirm the news, we expect a launch next month.