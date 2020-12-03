Royal Enfield November 2020 Sales – Classic 350, Bullet, Meteor 350

Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has reported only a marginal domestic sales growth this November

The Indian automobile market has shown tremendous recovery post-lockdown, especially in terms of motorcycle and scooter sales. Two-wheeler manufacturers are reporting healthy sales figures lately, almost back to the pre-lockdown days, although not every company is recording positive growth at the moment. Royal Enfield recently released its sales figures for November 2020, and the brand’s sales seem rather stagnant.

Last month, Royal Enfield managed to retail a total of 59,084 in the domestic market, resulting in a mere 1.36 per cent growth on a Year-on-Year basis (with 58,292 units sold in November 2019). However, in October 2020, the company’s domestic sales figures stood at 62,858 units, which translates to a small Month-on-Month de-growth of 6 per cent.

The Chennai-based bikemaker reported an export figure of 4,698 units, which brings the total dispatch figure of November 2020 to 63,782 units. This is a 121.7 per cent YoY growth, as the company had exported 2,119 units in November 2019. On an MoM basis, the export figures are up by 16.49 per cent (4,033 units exported in October 2020).

Royal Enfield recently introduced a new motorcycle in the Indian market, the Meteor 350. The bike has a completely new engine, and is built on a new chassis as well. It sports a lot of premium features, like the tripper navigation. RE’s upcoming next-generation Classic, expected to arrive by the second quarter of 2021, will feature similar tech as well. As for the current-gen RE Classic 350, the manufacturer recently introduced two new paint options for it – Metallo Silver and Orange Ember.

Also, a 650cc parallel-twin cruiser motorcycle has been spied testing, and is expected to debut sometime during next year, and an Interceptor-style 350cc roadster is also in the pipeline. Royal Enfield is reportedly also working on an electric motorcycle, and in all honesty, a retro-inspired electric bike could be a brilliant addition to the brand’s lineup.

Royal Enfield has been facing a lot of supply chain issues since earlier this year, which has limited the brand’s production capacity. In fact, in November, the RE had an order backlog of over 1.25 lakh motorcycles! The company had stated that it is working to increase production, and will clear the pending orders soon.