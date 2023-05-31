Royal Enfield New Price Hike – Super Meteor 650, Himalayan, Hunter 350

Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of its select popular models in May 2023. Gets dearer by up to Rs. 5,000

Price hikes are part and parcel of the Indian automotive industry. In the latest round, Royal Enfield, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has hiked the prices of its select models. Super Meteor 650, Himalayan, Scram 411, Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are a part of this latest price increment.

Royal Enfield All Models Price Hike May 2023: Old VS New Price List

The aforementioned models in the Royal Enfield line-up have now become dearer in the range of Rs. 2,755 to Rs. 5,000. The range of the brand’s flagship offering, the Super Meteor 650 now starts from Rs. 3.54 lakh (ex-showroom), after a constant hike of Rs. 5000 across the range.

Similarly, the Classic 350 price band now starts from Rs. 1.93 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from these, the Himalayan and Scram 411 are also hit by this price hike and the range now starts from Rs. 2.28 lakh and Rs. 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Refer to the table below for a detailed price increment:-

Royal Enfield Models Old Price New Price Super Meteor 650 Astral Rs. 3.49 lakh Rs. 3.54 lakh Super Meteor 650 Interstellar Rs. 3.64 lakh Rs. 3.69 lakh Super Meteor 650 Celestial Rs. 3.79 lakh Rs. 3.84 lakh Himalayan Rs. 2.23 lakh Rs. 2.28 lakh Scram 411 (Graphite) Rs. 2,03,085 Rs. 2,06,934 Scram 411 (Blazing Black/Skyline Blue) Rs. 2,04,921 Rs. 2,08,257 Scram 411 (White Flame/ Sliver Spirit) Rs. 2,08,593 Rs. 2,11,984 Hunter 350 Dapper Rs. 1,66,901 Rs. 1,69,656 Hunter 350 Rebel Rs. 1,71,900 Rs. 1,74,655 Classic 350 Redditch Rs. 1,90,092 Rs. 1,93,080 Classic 350 Halcyon drum Rs. 1,92,890 Rs. 1,95,919 Classic 350 Halcyon disc Rs. 1,98,971 Rs. 2,02,904 Classic 350 Signals Rs. 2,10,385 Rs. 2,13,852 Classic 350 Matte Rs. 2,17,588 Rs. 2,20,991 Classic 350 Chrome Rs. 2,21,297 Rs. 2,24,755

*All prices are ex-showroom

The Hunter 350 has also got a consistent price hike of Rs. 2,755 for the Dapper and Rebel colour options, while the entry-level Retro variant’s price remains unchanged.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles In India

Royal Enfield is working on a slew of new models for the Indian market. The most anticipated one is the new-gen Himalayan 450 which is set for a debut very soon. It will be powered by a brand new 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. The two-wheeler will also spawn a 450cc roadster-styled motorcycle, using the familiar underpinnings and powertrain, thus replacing the Scram 411 in the brand’s line-up.

Apart from these, the all-new Bullet 350 J-Platform is also under development. The Shotgun 650 and a 650cc scrambler, which will likely go by the name Interceptor Bear 650 will take forward the company’s twin-cylinder portfolio.