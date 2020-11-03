Royal Enfield Meteor Vs Honda H’ness CB 350 – Specifications Comparison

The Honda H’ness CB 350 rivals the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa as well as the Benelli Imperiale 400, and will soon be getting a new competitor in the form of the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the H’ness CB 350 in the Indian market, and the new motorcycle marks Honda 2Wheeler’s entry into the mass-market modern-classic segment. The H’ness CB 350 is also the most affordable Honda bike to be retailed through the company’s premium Big Wing dealerships.

While we have already compared it with the motorcycles that it will rival in the market, including the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Benelli Imperiale 400. However, the Honda bike will soon be welcoming an all-new competitor in the form of the soon-to-be-launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Here is a detailed comparison between the Honda H’ness CB 350 as well as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to see how the two new bikes will fare against each other in the market, take a look –

Dimensions

The Honda H’ness CB 350 has a length of 2163 mm, a width of 800 mm, a 800 mm seat height, a ground clearance of 166 mm and gets a 1441 mm long wheelbase. In contrast, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 measures 2140 mm in length, has a 780 mm seat height, a 1400 mm long wheelbase, and a 170 mm ground clearance.

Motorcycle Honda H’ness CB 350 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Length 2163 mm 2140 mm Width 800 mm NA Seat Height 800 mm 780 mm Wheelbase 1441 mm 1400 mm Ground Clearance 166 mm 170 mm

This means that the Honda H’ness is 23 mm longer, has a 20 mm taller seat, 41 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the upcoming RE Meteor 350. In contrast, the latter has a 4 mm extra ground clearance over the CB 350.

Powertrains

Powering the Honda H’ness CB 350 is a 348.36 single-cylinder air-cooled motor that belts out 21 PS of maximum power, along with 30 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox.

Motorcycle Honda H’ness CB 350 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine 348.36 cc, single-cylinder, air cooled, fuel-injected motor 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected motor Power 21 PS 20.48 PS Torque 30 Nm 27 Nm Transmission 5-speed 6-speed

On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come equipped with an all-new 349 cc single-cylinder air-oil cooled engine that generates 20.48 PS power and 27 Nm torque. The bike is expected to be offered with a 6-speed transmission which will make it a great highway tourer, however, Royal Enfield is yet to confirm this.

Equipment List

The top-end Honda H’ness CB 350 DLX Pro comes equipped with features like all-LED lighting, alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a slipper clutch. However, the DLX variant misses out on the dual-tone paint option, as well as smartphone connectivity.

Royal Enfield will offer the Meteor 350 in three variants – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The range-topping Supernova variant will be offered in a dual-tone paint scheme, a windscreen, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, tripper navigation, alloy wheels and a round LED DRL integrated in the headlamp.

Price

The Honda H’ness CB 350 is available in two variants, namely DLX and DLX Pro, which are priced at Rs 1.85 lakh and Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be priced from Rs 1.6 lakh onwards.

Comparison Verdict

Since the Honda H’ness CB 350 is being retailed through the Big Wing dealerships only, hence, the supply, especially in Tier II and III cities is expected to be low until Honda launches more Big Wing dealerships across the country. The Royal Enfield’s vast network has a clear advantage.

Talking about the motorcycle, the H’ness CB 350 is currently the most feature-rich bike in its segment, but the upcoming RE Meteor 350 will certainly go neck and neck against it. In addition, the Meteor 350 will also have a price advantage over the CB 350.