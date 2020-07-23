Royal Enfield Meteor Spied Wearing Official Accessories, Launch Soon

Royal Enfield Meteor, the replacement for the RE Thunderbird, has been spotted again, this time with factory-fitted accessories on-board

Royal Enfield will soon be introducing its next-generation motorcycles to the Indian market, starting with the Meteor 350. A test unit of the motorcycle has been spied once again, but this time, it has a lot of accessories to show off, which will be offered as optional extras on the production model.

The test mule seen in the spy picture has a large windscreen to protect the rider from windblast, a perfect accessory for highway riding. It doesn’t seem to be adjustable though, which is a slight bummer. Other than that, we also see flatter, wider footpegs for the rider as well as pillion, which will offer more comfort than the conventional footpegs.

A wraparound-style crash guard has also been added to the motorcycle. Other than that, we see a pair of saddle-stays on the tail section, mounted over the mandatory saree guard. These sure are items that Royal Enfield riders would appreciate, especially the ones who love to tour. We’re sure there will be more accessories on offer, but we can only confirm that when the bike launches.

In terms of standard equipment, the Royal Enfield Meteor will offer a single-pod, semi-digital instrument cluster, along with disc brakes on both wheels. There will be ABS on offer as well, which will probably be a dual-channel unit. The design and ergonomics of the Meteor will resemble the Thunderbird closely, with a round headlamp design, raised handlebars, forward-set footpegs, and a wide seat.

The Meteor will have a completely new chassis, a double-cradle frame instead of a single-cradle one seen on the Thunderbird and current-generation Bullets. The engine will also be completely new, and is expected to have a single overhead camshaft (SOHC) architecture, rather than the older, push-rod mechanism of the UCE powerplant.

The company has been tight-lipped about any details regarding the motorcycle, so we don’t have the power and torque figures of the new engine. The gearbox will be a new, 6-speed unit, and there wouldn’t be a kick-start on offer. The launch of the RE Meteor is speculated to happen in the coming months, and the price is expected to be around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).