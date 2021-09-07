Royal Enfield Meteor, Himalayan Prices Hiked In India Again – Details

Royal Enfield has increased prices of Meteor 350 and Himalayan again within two months of their latest price increase

In the month of July 2021, Royal Enfield announced price hikes for its whole range as the Fireball, Stellar and Supernova variants of the Meteor 350 saw an increase of Rs. 7,790, Rs. 8,020 and Rs. 8,405 respectively. Now the prices have seen another hike following the launch of the new generation Classic 350 a few days ago.

The prices of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 have gone up by a massive margin of Rs. 7,000. The ex-showroom prices now stand at Rs. 1.99 lakh for Fireball, Rs. 2.05 lakh for Stellar and Rs. 2.15 lakh for Supernova (all prices, ex-showroom). The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan was introduced earlier this year and it saw a price hike of Rs. 4,617 back in July 2021 as well.

The price increase of Rs. 5,000 has led to the new ex-showroom prices ranging between Rs. 2.10 lakh and Rs. 2.18 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus, the prices have gone up by close to Rs. 10,000 within the space of two months for the Himalayan and around Rs. 15,000 for the Meteor 350 within the same timeframe. The cruiser comes with paint schemes such as Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Blue, Stellar Red, Stellar Black, Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue.

The Meteor 350 became the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to receive the J series engine upon launch last year. It is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine producing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.

Just as the new-gen RE Classic 350, the Meteor is built on the twin downtube chassis and is equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear with six-step adjustability for pre-load. The braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front disc and 270 mm rear disc with a dual-channel ABS system as standard.

The Himalayan, on the other hand, derives power from a 411 cc single-cylinder SOHC air-cooled electronic fuel-injected engine that generates 24.3 bhp of maximum power and 32 Nm of peak torque and is hooked with a five-speed constant mesh transmission. The more road-focused RE Scram based on Himalayan is expected to launch in the coming months.