Royal Enfield Meteor & Himalayan Prices Dropped, A Feature Removed

Royal Enfield has removed the Tripper Navigation pod from Meteor 350 and Himalayan citing the global semiconductor shortage

Royal Enfield has officially announced that the Tripper Navigation system has been removed from the lineup of the Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer and the Meteor 350 cruiser as a standard fitment. With the global semiconductor shortage hampering production activities, the retro motorcycle manufacturer has made such a decision recently.

The brand noted that the customers now have the option to choose their motorcycles with or without the Tripper Navigation device. Royal Enfield explained, “We have decided to optimise the use of semiconductor chips by making a temporary decision to shift the Tripper Navigation device feature as an additional, plug-and-play option on the Meteor 350 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan, via the Make It Yours (MiY option) on the RE App.”

The Tripper Navigation pod can be added to the Himalayan and Meteor 350 at the time of booking via the ‘Make it Yours’ configurator as it has been made available as an optional extra. It remains out of stock though even as an option on the configurator as the chip shortage has adversely affected the production.

With the removal of the Google-powered Tripper Navigation pod, the prices of both the motorcycles have been reduced by around Rs. 4,000. The entry-level Fireball variant of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced at Rs. 2.01 lakh while the top-spec Supernova trim costs Rs. 2.17 lakh. The prices of the RE Himalayan have gone down by Rs. 5,000 approximately.

It now costs between Rs. 2.14 lakh and Rs. 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom) and it comes in colour schemes such as Mirage Silver, Gravel Grey, Lake Blue, Rock Red, Pine Green and Granite Black. Royal Enfield recently added three new colours into the lineup of the Meteor 350 as the Blue and Matte Green are offered in the Fireball variant with the Red in Supernova.

The Meteor 350 derives power from a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine producing just over 20 hp and 27 Nm while the Himalayan uses a 411 cc single-cylinder engine. A 450 cc liquid-cooled Himalayan is also in the works while the 350 cc range will be expanded with the addition of Hunter 350 and next-gen Bullet 350 in the near future.