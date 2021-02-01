Royal Enfield Meteor Based ‘Build Your Own Legend’ Campaign Announced

Three customs concepts based on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be chosen from entries and they will be given life by custom builders

Royal Enfield has today revealed a unique customization campaign known as ‘Build Your Own Legend’ and it basically urges motorcycling enthusiasts to submit their creative designs for a customised motorcycle based on the recently launched Meteor 350 cruiser. The Chennai-based manufacturer says the new initiative will promote custom motorcycling in India and foster creativity.

With ‘self-expression’ being the key, the campaign focussing on creating a bespoke platform and interested individuals can register at the brand’s website. The creative entries can be of a sketch or a render with a description of the idea behind it. The jury panels such as RE Choice, Pro Judges Choice & Public Choice will shortlist three concepts.

The winners will get a chance to visit the INTC and they will work closely with the Industrial Design Team at the Royal Enﬁeld India Tech Center in Chennai. The concepts will be refined before the final customisation comes into place. Each winner will be teamed up with a custom motorcycle builder based in India and the design will be brought to life in a period of just a few months.

In recent years, Royal Enfield’s custom program designed and built prototypes like Bonneville Racer, SG 411 and the Midas Royal. The retro-styled Royal Enfield motorcycles are known for their versatility to be modified across the globe. Their simplistic nature has been transformed into custom brilliance and many mod shops exist across India performing creative tasks.

Speaking on the Build Your Own Legend initiative, Adrian Sellers Head – Custom Program Royal Enfield said, “The campaign is aimed at giving the riding community an opportunity to express their love for the machines and we look forward to enabling motorcycling enthusiasts with a perfect opportunity to bring alive their ideas and dreams in form of self-expression via motorcycle customization.”

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been well received in the Indian market and it replaces the Thunderbird 350 in the lineup. Offered in three variants, it is based on a new double-cradle chassis, upgraded engine, better fit and finish.