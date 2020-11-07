Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Turn-By-Turn Navigation Detailed In Video

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes with Bluetooth-enabled navigation functionality, and here, we explain how to use it

Royal Enfield has recently launched the Meteor 350 in the Indian market, as a replacement for the Thunderbird 350 and 350X. The motorcycle is available in three variant – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova – with varying levels of equipment and different paint options. The new motorcycle features a lot of improvements over the older Royal Enfield 350cc singles, the highlight of which is its new instrument console.

The Meteor 350 offers a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. On the larger pod, we get an analogue speedometer and an LCD display for fuel-gauge, odometer, tripmeter, service reminder, clock, and gear position indicator. On the smaller pod, there’s a TFT colour display, which shows the turn-by-turn navigation signals.

To use the navigation functionality, the rider will have to pair the motorcycle with their smartphone. For that, you need to download the Royal Enfield app via Google Play or App Store. After that, enable the Bluetooth on your smartphone, and connect it to the motorcycle. You can watch our video below for a practical demonstration.

After pairing your mobile phone with the motorcycle, you can use the map in the application to set the destination and route. The app will then send turn-by-turn instructions on the screen, along with the distance to the next turn and remaining trip. This is quite a handy feature, especially for people who plan on taking long-distance trips with the motorcycle.

Other than that, there are plenty of other features that make the Meteor a touring-friendly motorcycle. The seat is low and sculpted, the handlebar is wide and high, and the footpegs are forward set. This gives the bike a very relaxed seating posture. There are plenty of official accessories also available, which allow riders to customise the motorcycle as per their liking.

The engine on the Meteor is completely new, and is much smoother and refined than other RE singles. This motor has a peak power of 20.2 HP and a maximum torque of 27 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Single-channel ABS and alloy wheels are available as standard. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is priced from Rs. 1.75 lakh to Rs. 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).