Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Feature New Engine, Chassis And Gearbox

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will replace the Thunderbird series and is expected to be priced between Rs. 1.70 lakh and Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield has been actively testing a number of new products for the Indian market and it includes the Meteor 350, next generation Classic 350, Hunter and 650 Cruiser. Over the last month or two, the Meteor 350 has increasingly come under the spotlight as almost all of its details and pictures were leaked.

While the enthusiasts expected a launch date officially from Royal Enfield, they got their wish only recently. With a teaser image showing the round shaped headlamp with LED O-ring DRL, Royal Enfield announced that the Meteor 350 would be introduced on November 6. The Meteor 350 will act as a replacement to the Thunder 350 and Thunderbird X.

It will be offered in three variants namely Fireball, Stellar and Super Nova – each having unique differences. The Meteor 350 will become the first motorcycle to sit on the new double cradle chassis as being based on the J1D platform is expected to give it advantages over the existing crop of Royal Enfield motorcycles.

<img class=”aligncenter size-large wp-image-157101″ src=”https://gaadiwaadi.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Royal-Enfield-Meteor-technical-specs-leaked-1-1121×720.jpg” alt=”Royal Enfield Meteor technical specs leaked 1″ width=”696″ height=”447″ />

The same architecture will more likely be used in the upcoming REs including the next generation Classic 350 as improvements in terms of ride quality and on the mechanical side have long been anticipated. Across the range, the Meteor 350 will likely have Tripper Navigation as standard (Bluetooth turn-by-turn navigation).

The upcoming motorcycle is equipped with a new 346 cc single-cylinder four-stroke air/oil cooled engine with SOHC setup. The fuel injected motor generates a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque and is connected to a new five-speed transmission and a new clutch with less moving parts.

With a slight increase in power, the engine has its torque reduced by 1 Nm compared to the existing 346 cc motor. The powertrain could be claimed to give better fuel efficiency as well. As for the dimensions, the motorcycle has a length of 2,140 mm and the wheelbase is at 1,400 mm. It will be made available in seven colour options including two dual-tone shades.