Royal Enfield Meteor 350 To Be Offered In 3 Variants; Launch Likely Next Month

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be offered in seven paint schemes and three variants; launch likely next month or in early October

Royal Enfield has regularly been spied testing the Meteor 350 around Chennai over the last several months. It will become the first brand new motorcycle launch from the homegrown manufacturer in around two years as the Meteor 350 is expected to go on sale sometime towards the end of next month or in early October as RE will target positive buying sentiments during festive season.

A recent leaked document gives us more information about the Meteor 350, which will more likely carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.68 lakh to Rs. 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will act as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350. The BSVI emission standards have shrunken the RE range as the 500 cc motorcycles were let go. Thus, the Meteor 350 carries plenty of significance as it will be offered in three variants.

The strategy will help Royal Enfield in addressing a broader range of customers. The three variants that will be available with the Meteor 350 are Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Each has different identities while having same mechanicals and engine as only the styling differs. The Fireball appears to be the base version and it could be priced around Rs. 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be sold in two colour schemes: Fireball Yellow and Fireball Red. Despite not having premium chrome bits and 3D badges, it will offer ‘Tripper Navigation’. It is said to be the Bluetooth enabled coloured GPS turn-by-turn navigation system as seen on the TVS range. The leaked brochure suggests that all three variants will have ‘Tripper Navigation’ system at their disposal.

It will have blackened bodywork, fuel tank in contrast colour, body graphics with decals, machined cooling fins, black painted engine and coloured wheel rim. The 2021 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar, on the other hand, will be sold in Stellar Red metallic, Stellar Black matte, Stellar Blue metallic shades with added equipment like a back rest and chromed out handlebar, EFI cover and exhaust system.

Other notable features in the Stellar include body coloured components and upmarket badges. We do expect the top-spec Supernova to have more premium bits and it could cost around Rs. 15,000 more expensive than the Fireball variant. It will be retailed in two-tone brown and black, as well as light blue and black colour shades.

Besides having the features of the Stellar, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova will have machined wheels, premium seat finish, chrome turn signals, and a tall windscreen. The 2020 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is underpinned by a brand new platform and it gains a more advanced air-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected engine with possible Over Head Cam setup. This could help in increased power and torque outputs, paired with a five-speed transmission.