Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teaser Video Out Ahead Of Launch Next Week

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is scheduled to launch on 6th November 2020, and it will be the first of the next-gen RE motorcycles

Royal Enfield has released video teasers for the upcoming Meteor 350. In them, one can catch a few glimpses of the upcoming motorcycle, which is sure to excite fans of the brand. The Meteor 350 will launch in India on 6th November 2020, and its price is expected to begin at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Meteor 350 was previously scheduled to launch by mid-2020, but due to the market slowdown and Royal Enfield’s supply chain issues, the launch was postponed several times. Thankfully, the motorcycle is now all set for its debut. This will be first of the next-generation Royal Enfield singles and it will feature a completely new chassis, new engine architecture, and a lot of new features as well.

The RE Meteor will feature a semi-digital instrument console, with Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation system. This will be a first for Royal Enfield, and we expect this tech to be available on the upcoming future models as well, like the next-gen Classic 350 and the upcoming 650cc cruiser (KX650).

The engine of the Meteor will be a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 20.5 HP and 27 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. This engine ditches the pushrod design of the older 350cc engine in favour of a modern OHC setup. It will be paired with a slick-shifting 5-speed gearbox.

The Meteor will be available in three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova – which will have differences in terms of equipment as well as styling. The ergonomics, however, will be the same on all three. The Meteor will have a same riding stance as the Thunderbird 350 (which it replaces), with the raised handlebars, forward set footpegs, and wide seat.

The motorcycle will sport 41mm telescopic front forks along with 6-step adjustable dual rear shockers, with 100/90 tyre at the front and a 140/70 tyre at the rear. The front wheel will be a 19-inch unit, while the rear will be a 17-inch unit. Dual-channel ABS will also be offered. The Meteor will be available in seven colour options – Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.