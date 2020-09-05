Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Power & Torque Figures Leaked; Likely Launch On Sep 22

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 uses a 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with SOHC setup and it produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm according to a leak

The upcoming Meteor 350 has been one of the highly sought after motorcycles in recent times amongst the enthusiasts across the country. Over the last few weeks, some of the key details of the Meteor 350 were leaked giving us its feature details and variants. It is expected to go on sale on September 22 and will act as a replacement to the Thunderbird 350 and Thunderbird 350X.

More new details of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 have now appeared on the internet revealing its power and torque figures. The forthcoming cruiser will be the first RE to come equipped with a new 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine and it is said to generate a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque and the same powertrain will be used by the next generation Classic 350 currently under testing.

Compared to the existing 346 cc mill, it produces about 0.4 bhp more but the torque has gone down by 1 Nm. With SOHC (Single Over Head Cam) setup, it will reportedly be more fuel economical that the push rod based outgoing engine that has been in the business for too long. The new engine will be paired with a five-speed transmission as before but expect the refinement levels to be improved.

The recent leak indicates that the new transmission has smoother gear shifts and is brand new along with the clutch with less linkages and components for reduced friction and longevity. The Meteor 350 is based on the J1D architecture that underpins a slew of future Royal Enfield motorcycles and it sits on a double cradle frame as opposed to the long used single downtube unit.

The Meteor 350 will be offered in three variant namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova and the price range will likely hover around Rs. 1.68 lakh and Rs. 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant won’t have chrome details and instead it will have single coloured fuel tank, black out bodywork, sporty graphics and deals alongside coloured rim tape.

The Stellar has distinctive features like pillion backrest, chrome finished handlebar and other parts, body coloured bits and pieces, etc. The Supernova variant gets a more upmarket seat, chromed out turn signals, a slightly tall windscreen, two-tone paint theme, machined alloy wheels, and so on. Across the range, RE will sell the Meteor 350 with ‘Tripper Navigation’ – a turn-by-turn Bluetooth navigation system.

The equipment list will also comprise of twin-pod semi digital instrument console and USB charger while scale models replicating the production version will also be sold. The fuel tank capacity stands at 15 litres and it will run on 100/90-19 front and 140/70-17 rear tyres with Ceat or Ace rubber. It will be retailed in seven colour options.