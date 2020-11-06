Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (New-Gen Thunderbird 350) India Launch Today

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be priced Rs. 1.69 lakh onwards, and will serve as a replacement for the Thunderbird 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is set to launch in the Indian market today, and the anticipation for the motorcycle has reached new heights. Fans of the brand have been waiting to get their hands on one for a long time now. Here, we have a video which showcases the new Meteor 350, in its Stellar Black Matte variant.

In all honesty, the Matte Black paint looks extremely ravishing, and is perhaps the best colour in the range. Other paint options include – Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue. The design of the motorcycle is retro-inspired design, like all Royal Enfield models, and closely resembles the Thunderbird 350, which was discontinued earlier this year.

The motorcycle gets a rounded headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide seat, and a long exhaust end can. The “Royal Enfield” insignia on the tank is also new. The bike has very relaxed ergonomics, with forward set footpegs, raised handlebars, and relatively low seat height. The motorcycle also gets round rear-view mirrors, in line with the bike’s retro theme.

The front wheel of the Meteor is a 19-inch unit, shod with 100/90 tyre, while the rear wheel is 17-inch in size, and has a 140/70 tyre. The bike gets disc brakes on both ends (300mm front and 270mm rear), and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The instrument cluster is a twin-pod semi-digital unit, which offers Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation as well.

The engine of the Meteor 350 is a brand-new unit; this 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine now utilises an OHC design, retiring the push-rod architecture of the older powerplant. The result is a smoother and more reliable engine, with 20.2 HP and 27 Nm of peak power and torque output. Sadly, the “thump” of the exhaust is extremely muted now, which is sure to upset purists.

The Meteor 350 will be offered in three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The Fireball variant will get blacked-out engine and rims, while the Stellar version will have chrome-plated handlebar, exhaust, and EFI cover, along with a backrest for the pillion. The Supernova model will be the most premium offering, and will get machine-cut alloy wheels, a tall windscreen, and premium seat upholstery.