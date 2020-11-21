Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched In Thailand From Rs. 3.67 Lakh

In the Thai market, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available in the same three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova – as in India

Royal Enfield is continuing its global expansion with the launch of the Meteor 350 in Thailand, in a unique virtual-and-digital hybrid event. The motorcycle will be sold there as a CKD product and has been priced from 150,000 Baht to 159,500 Baht (around Rs. 3.67 lakh to Rs. 3.90 lakh).

Just like the India-spec model, the Thai version will be available in three variants, namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The Stellar variant gets blacked-out alloy wheels and engine, while the Stellar trim offers chrome-finished exhaust and handlebar, along with a pillion backrest. The Supernova variant offers a tall windscreen, premium upholstery, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

The motorcycle gets a 19-inch wheel at the front (with 100/90 tyre) and a 17-inch wheel at the rear (with 140/70 tyre). It is available in seven colour options – Fireball Red, Fireball Yellow, Stellar Matte Black, Stellar Blue Metallic, Stellar Red Metallic, Supernova Blue, and Supernova Brown. The chassis of the RE Meteor is a newly developed dual-cradle unit, which uses the engine as a stressed member.

The RE Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder mill. This powerplant can generate 20.2 HP of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque, and comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Unlike other Royal Enfield single-cylinder engines, this new motor doesn’t have a pushrod-type design, rather it gets a modern SOHC layout. This results in smoother power delivery and lesser vibrations.

The motorcycle gets a retro-inspired design, just like all other Royal Enfield bikes. It gets a round headlamp with LED DRL, round turn indicators, and a round taillight as well. The handlebar is raised, the footpegs are forward set, and the rider’s seat is wide and low, which gives the bike relaxed riding ergonomics.

The Meteor 350 also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, which gets an analogue speedometer, an LCD screen for the tripmeter, odometer, fuel gauge, etc., and a TFT display for turn-by-turn navigation. The navigation system requires smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and Royal Enfield App, and is quite easy to use, enhancing the convenience factor.