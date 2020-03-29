Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launch Very Soon, Spied On TVC Shoot

Royal Enfield will soon launch an all-new motorcycle range in the form of the ‘Meteor’, which will come in as a replacement for the Thunderbird cruiser motorcycle

Recently, it was reported that Royal Enfield, the popular South India-based retro-style motorcycle manufacturer, would launch the much-awaited Meteor 350 next month. However, as the entire country went into a lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it doesn’t look like the new motorcycle will actually go on sale next month. Thankfully, it does look like the company is almost ready with its new offering.

Recently, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, which will go on to replace the ageing Thunderbird 350, was spotted in the middle of its TVC shoot. This is a clear indicator that the motorcycle is close to entering the market. Of course, with the ongoing pandemic spelling disaster for the auto market, RE could now wait a bit for the market to pick up before launching its new motorcycle.

It is noteworthy here that Royal Enfield has already updated the Classic, Bullet and Electra range of 350cc motorcycles to meet with the BSVI emission standards. Even the bigger bikes in the model lineup, which include the Himalayan and the GT650 twins, have been updated. So far, only the T’bird range has been left untouched. This is simply because the company will replace its highly successful cruiser motorcycle with an all-new model in the form of the Meteor.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is based on an all-new platform and it features an all-new engine. The new bike is lighter, more powerful and even more refined than its predecessor. It’s even likely to offer a more relaxed touring experience, which is something that will surely impress many long-distance motorcycle users.

While official specifications of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 aren’t known at this moment, it’s surely going to offer a substantial update over the Thunderbird 350 and Thunderbird 350X. The outgoing motorcycles feature a 346cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that outputs a maximum power of 19.8 bhp and a peak torque of 28 Nm. The motor come s mated to a five-speed manual transmission.